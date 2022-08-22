ABC Is Airing A Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella 25th Anniversary Reunion Special

Impossible! It’s been 25 years since Brandy, Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg, and others delighted and enchanted us in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The 1997 musical television movie was full of historic firsts and a new reunion special, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, is set to celebrate everything about the film. So here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

ABC is celebrating the movie’s 25th anniversary.

On Aug. 23, ABC will air Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20. The reunion will feature Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox, including interviews from the original production team

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ is being celebrated on its original network,” Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, said in a statement to Deadline. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their ‘Cinderella’ first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

Can you stream the reunion special?

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will premiere on Aug. 23, after the musical production, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. If you miss the TV broadcast, no worries — you can stream it the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

Want to watch the 1997 TV movie right now? Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is available to stream on Disney+.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is an iconic and groundbreaking movie.

The musical television movie marked many firsts, including the first Black actress to portray Cinderella on screen, making Brandy, who was handpicked for the role, the first Black Disney princess. The late, great Houston also made history as the first Black fairy godmother.

Brandy and Houston shared a close bond until the iconic singer’s tragic passing in 2012. “What I love about this film, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, is that we're gonna see her in this enchanting light,” Brandy told Entertainment Tonight in a February 2021 interview. “This is how we need to see her...her voice, her talent, her vision for, not just me, but this entire cast and bringing this whole film to life, it's unforgettable.”

Also its diversity in its casting spoke volumes. As one person summed it up and tweeted, “the best and most iconic version of cinderella ever. a black Cinderella with a black fairy godmother, an Asian prince, an interracial couple + interracial family, a diverse cast, memorable and iconic bops in this movie executive produced by Whitney herself. they did THAT!”

And let’s not forget the memorable songs such as “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “A Lovely Night,” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?”

There’s so much to celebrate in honor of the movie’s 25th anniversary and ABC’s upcoming reunion special is a great place to start.