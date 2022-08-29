Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Diab Announce The Birth Of Their First Child

Colin Kaepernick has a new title to celebrate. On Sunday, the former 49ers quarterback revealed that he recently became a father. Kaepernick and his girlfriend, Nessa Diab, announced the birth of their first child with a precious family photo on Instagram.

On Sunday, Diab, 41, shared a black and white image of the three of them in the hospital on her Instagram page. Kaepernick was all smiles holding his new bundle of joy close to his chest. “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today,” Diab wrote in a lengthy caption. “I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!”

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family,” she added. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly, I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear!”

Diab also wrote about Kaepernick as a father and called him the “most amazing dad.”

“I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey. I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew. Thank you everyone for your support as always. Love, The Kaepernicks.”

On Sunday evening, Kaepernick also shared the announcement on social media with a simple re-post of Diab’s photo on his Instagram Story.

Celebrity friends sent their congratulations in the comments section. Like Mariah Carey who wrote, "Congratulations!!!! Love you so much!! ❤️❤️❤️” Ava DuVernay commented, “Love to you all. And respect to you all. And wishes of endless joy to you all. How magnificent! ✨✨✨✨✨”

Diab is a television and radio personality best known for her work with MTV. Diab and Kaepernick reportedly started dating in 2015.

She recently covered the red carpet at MTV’s Video Music Awards and reportedly asked the audience for their best parenting advice, according to Lee Daily. DJ Khaled, who is a father of two, reportedly told her, “That’s your biggest blessing. Your world is gonna change. Your life is gonna change. Best piece of advice: It’s not about you no more,” he added. “It’s about your kids, and guess what? Your kids is you and God got you.”

Congratulations to the new parents!