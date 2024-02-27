If it feels like you can never truly reach the bottom of your family’s laundry hamper, despite the washing machine constantly running and maybe even just keeping those clean clothes in a pile, you’re not alone. Constance Wu is also living in a constant state of wash, dry, fold, repeat.

In a recent post on her Instagram Story, the Fresh Off The Boat actress shared a rare look at her life as a mom of two and revealed what she did not expect would consume so much of her time. “One thing I did not anticipate about having two kids is the amount of laundry and the time it takes!” Wu wrote, per People. “The finding, washing, sorting, folding, putting away....it just...never ends lol.”

The Crazy Rich Asians star quietly welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her partner, musician and lead vocalist for Man Man Ryan Kattner, in 2020. Wu revealed that the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, during an appearance on Danielle Robay’s PrettySmart podcast in July 2023. “Breaking news. Nobody knew I had a son,” she announced, but did not share when he was born.

Wu shared another rare update about motherhood while appearing on LIVE with Kelly and Mark in October 2023, describing what it was “like to go from one to two” as “exponential.” Exponential love and, as we now know, exponential laundry. “It is like going from one to 20, I feel like,” she added.

Constance Wu is a mom of two children, a son and a daughter, with her musician boyfriend, Ryan Kattner. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Wu, who has not shared the names of her children, also told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that her children are “very sweet with each other.” The 41-year-old Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile star described her daughter as “very naturally nurturing” and said that she was “really excited to be a big sister.” Her daughter has been so eager to help with her little baby brother, she’s even helped with transporting him, to the surprise of her parents.

“One time we weren’t paying attention and she picked him up and she carried him to the kitchen when he was, I think, like a week old,” Wu shared on the talk show. “We had him in one of those little lounger things and she was actually able to pick him up ... but she didn’t drop him, so hey! All’s well that ends well.”