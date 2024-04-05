7 Cozy Mysteries To Stream When You're In The Mood To Sleuth

Long before true crime podcasts and unhinged cult documentaries satisfied our need for the macabre, “cozy mysteries” had our backs. The genre — also called “cozies” (10/10, perfect nickname, no notes) is marked by very little on-screen sex and violence, quiet, cute towns, and amateur detectives who, somehow, still always get the bad guy. Of course, as with any genre, there’s some wiggle room: it’s one of those “I know it when I see it” definitions and, well friends, we happen to be a big fans of cozies and have rounded up some of our favorite cozy mysteries to stream after the kids go to bed.
Perhaps the real joy of these series is that they satisfy our need for excitement and intrigue without stressing us out. We never have to worry that we’re going to be bombarded with gory details or that our favorite detective won’t be able to figure it out. We know, from the very beginning, that by the end of the episode we will have all the information and, once we get the hang of them, we can even start solving the mystery along with the characters.
Fortunately, there is no dearth of content out there to keep you entertained — due in no small part to the fact that many of these shows run for decades and boast hundreds of episodes. There’s plenty more shows where these came from, but this should be enough to get you started...