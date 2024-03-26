15 Gentle & Nostalgic TV Shows To Put On When You Just Want To Chill Out

If you’re like me, you love a well-written prestige drama. You know the type. Your stomach is in knots as you watch your beloved characters struggle through untold dangers and dicey cat and mouse games with their brilliant adversary. They’re so fun... but after getting all keyed-up, depressed, scared, and/or shocked isn’t exactly the vibe you’re aiming for right before bed. Enter the “wind down” show: a quick, light series — usually a comedy and usually half an hour — to serve as a kind of nightcap to the day. The best picks for this are gentle, nostalgic TV shows. Low stakes, lots of heart, a few laughs: it’s the perfect way to wind down.

Fortunately, in this golden age of streaming, you have access to, essentially, the entire history of television. Favorite series from childhood and your younger years are all available for that little serotonin boost of nostalgia, camp, and soothing calm that you need in order to go to bed feeling relaxed and ready for sleep. We’ve mostly chosen comedies, but we’ve been sure to include feel-good series that are just the thing to wash the day away. So sit back, relax, and get ready to feel a wave of comforting, familiarity and calm wash over you with these gentle shows...

The Joy Of Painting Hulu fTruly, Bob Ross is the best humanity ever had to offer. Fortunately, all that wholesome goodness, incredible talent, gentle encouragement, and inexplicably permed hair was filmed over 31 seasons and 400 episodes, so we can bask in hours and hours of happy little trees, majestic mountains, and simple-to-follow technique. Stream The Joy of Painting on Hulu.

Living Single Hulu This classic is about six single 20-somethings living in three apartments in the same Brooklyn brownstone. Khadijah, a magazine editor, Synclaire, an aspiring actress/receptionist, and Régine, a boutique buyer, are in one apartment. The quick-witted Max is a lawyer who lives separately but regularly drops by, and is Khadijah’s bestie from college. The last apartment is occupied by two men, Kyle and Overton, who add to the good time and regular playful verbal sparring. Stream Living Single on Hulu.

Arrested Development Netflix This absurd yet remarkably clever show follows the Bluth family as the patriarch, George, is sent to prison for financial fraud and maybe some light treason. The company is now in the hands of his family: his scheming, mean-spirited wife, Lucille, his three hapless children — Gob, Lindsey, and Buster — and his one capable but somewhat insufferable son, Michael. The ensemble (which also includes Michael’s son, George Michael, Lindsey’s husband and daughter, Tobias and Maeby, and others) is unparalleled and the original three seasons are endlessly quotable. Stream Arrested Development on Netflix.

Golden Girls ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Dorothy, her mother Sophia, Rose, and Blanche are housemates who are living their golden years in Miami. A sarcastic intellectual, a scheming opportunist, a bubbly dope, and a vivacious flirt, hey come from different backgrounds — Brooklyn, Sicily, Minnesota, and Georgia — and have different ways of looking at the world, but that doesn’t keep them from being the very best of friends. Stream The Golden Girls on Hulu.

Little House on the Prairie Amazon Video Life wasn’t better or easier back in the 1800s, but Little House on the Prairie sure does make that nostalgic Americana look appealing. Historical accuracy aside, this is a charming little show about a loving, squeaky clean family just trying their best to get by as farmers in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. Stream Little House on the Prairie on Amazon Prime.

Designing Women Hulu Sugarbaker and Associates, founded by the acerbic but big-hearted Julia Sugarbaker, is one of Atlanta’s top design firms. It’s staffed by her younger sister, Suzanne, a charming but somewhat dim former beauty queen, sweet-as-pie Charlene, sarcastic single mom Mary Jo, and ex-con but sharply intelligent deliveryman Anthony. The show is witty and sharp but often explores social and political issues that are, sadly, just as relevant today as they were back in the late ‘80s and early ’90s. Stream Designing Women on Hulu.

The West Wing Max This beloved series follows the ins and outs of the presidency of Jed Bartlet and his dedicated staff as he manages the most powerful political office in the world. In a sense, it’s a cozy fantasy series for those who harbor any optimism for American government, and I mean that in the absolute fondest sense. Stream The West Wing on Max.

Gilmore Girls Netflix A young mother, Lorelai, and her daughter, Rory, live in the charming town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut where the pair have lived for years, estranged from Lorelai’s wealthy parents. That is, of course, until Lorelai wishes to send Rory to a prestigious, yet expensive, private school. As they reforge their relationship over Friday night dinners, the titular Gilmore girls live, laugh, and love in their bucolic country home. Stream Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

A Different World Max A spin-off from The Cosby Show, this classic follows Denise Huxtable during her time at the (fictional) HBCU, Hillman. Well, for the first season, after which Lisa Bonet left the series. Then it redirects to follow wealthy Southern belle Whitley and lovable genius Dwayne, among others. Unlike the original series, A Different World addressed issues considered too “edgy” for The Cosby Show, including race and class, sexual assault, women’s rights, and even the AIDS epidemic. Stream A Different World on Max.

Will & Grace Hulu Grace Adler, an emotionally boisterous interior decorator, and Will Truman, a buttoned-up lawyer, are best friends who live in New York City where they get into all kinds of hijinks and shenanigans. They are foiled by another pair for friends, the flamboyant Jack and Karen, who join in their various schemes and kerfuffles (mainly for hilarious quips). Stream Will & Grace on Hulu.

The Nanny Max She was working in a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens until her boyfriend kicked her out in one of those crushing scenes. What was she to do? Where was she to go? She was out on her fanny... So begins the long-running series The Nanny, which finds born-and-bred Queens girl Fran Fine in the employee of a wealthy Broadway producer, Mr. Sheffield, as a nanny to his three children. They’re an odd pair, but it isn’t long before the outgoing Fran brings new life to the Upper East Side mansion. Stream The Nanny on Max.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Hulu In West Philadelphia born and raised, on the playground was where Will spent most of his days. Chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool, and all shootin’ some b-ball outside of the school. But when a couple of guys who were up to no good started making trouble in his neighborhood, he got in one little fight and his mom got scared and said, “You're movin' with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air.” Well... you know the rest. This show is the perfect nostalgia watch, full of hilarious and heartfelt moments. Stream The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on Hulu.

Reno 911 Paramount+ Based on reality shows like Cops, Reno 911 follows the emergency response team in Reno, Nevada, a city, it turns out, full of absolutely wacky characters, and we’re not just talking about the disorderly, criminal element. Full of absurd situations and hilarious improv, this is the perfect show to watch a couple episodes before bed. Stream Reno 911 on Hulu or Paramount+.

Community Netflix Jeff Winger is a high powered lawyer... well, at least that’s what he’s been telling people for about a decade? But when his law degree is proven fraudulent he loses everything and enrolls in Greendale Community College to try to reclaim his former life. There he meets a ragtag study group — an angsty feminist, a perky overachiever, a single mom, a neurodivergent aspiring filmmaker, a dorky former jock, and a rich old weirdo — who slowly teach him, and each other, the meaning of community. Oh. And I hope you like movie trope references. Because there’s a million and they’re all delightful. Stream Community on Netflix.

Sister Sister Hulu Tamera and Tia are twin sisters separated at birth and adopted by different families and lived most of their childhoods blithely unaware of the other’s existence. Tamera grew up in the suburbs of Detroit with her father Ray. Tia grew up with her mom, Lisa, in Detroit proper. When they find each other at the mall, they quickly discover that they share the same face and the same birthday. There’s no doubt about it: They’re sisters. But their reunion may be short lived as Lisa plans to take a job in Saint Louis... that is until Ray offers to let Lisa and Tia move into his home so the girls can continue to have a relationship. Stream Sister Sister on Hulu.

Can you feel all that stress melting away just reading about these shows? Imagine what will happen when you actually watch them. Enjoy!