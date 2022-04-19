Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Devastating Loss Of Newborn Son

In a heartbreaking post shared on social media, soccer superstar and father of five Cristiano Ronaldo announced that his newborn son tragically died during childbirth. The statement, which was signed by both Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, was jointly posted to Instagram on Monday, April 18. The devastated couple showed an immense amount of grace and gratitude as they also confirmed the birth of their daughter and thanked their medical team amid such tremendous loss.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the couple wrote in their statement shared on Instagram. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

They ended the announcement with a touching address to their son: “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez share a fairytale love story and have grown into beautiful, modern family. The couple famously met when Rodríguez worked as a sales assistant in a Gucci store in Madrid. The legendary footballer and Argentinian model embarked on a whirlwind romance that progressed into a dream to expand their family. Together, they are parents to daughter Alana, 4, as well as Ronaldo’s 4-year-old twins Mateo and Eva, who were born via surrogate, and his 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr.. In October 2021, the couple were thrilled to announce they were expecting a second set of twins.

There has been an outpouring of love and support from Ronaldo’s fans, family, and teammates. Ronaldo’s sister, singer Katia Aveiro, supported her brother with a moving message on Instagram. “I love you and my heart is all there on this side. May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more....Our little angel is already on father’s lap,” she captioned the post.

Ronaldo’s team, Manchester United, also responded on Instagram with a message of solidarity and empathy: “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Admired by legions of fans, Ronaldo has used his platform and fame, not only to share his soccer success, but to help people get through difficult times. In a 2021 New Year’s Eve post with his family, Ronaldo opened up about his resilient outlook. “No matter how hard the fall, what really defines us is the way we get back on our feet and how fast we are ready to face new obstacles,” he captioned the post.

Ronaldo is now facing one of the most difficult emotional obstacles of his life and his healing journey will surely take time. But the athlete’s continued willingness to share a message of hope during such a sorrowful time is a gift to his fans, particularly other parents who are grieving the loss of a child.