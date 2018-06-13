Finding familiar features reflected in your child's smile or eyes is a rewarding moment for many parents. For some lucky families, though, seeing that familial similarity isn't difficult at all. As these celeb kids who look just like their dad prove, sometimes those shared genes are impossible to miss. From sports legends to reality TV stars, plenty of famous dads have kids that are basically clones.

Glancing through these pics will probably remind you of a common bit of parenting lore, the idea that babies tend to look more like their fathers than their mothers overall. This idea is based on a 1995 study in Nature from Nicholas Christenfeld and Emily Hill that claimed babies look more like their dads so fathers will recognize and care for the kid. It's a cool idea, but recent studies have shot down the possibility. "Our research, on a much larger sample of babies than Christenfeld and Hill's, shows that some babies resemble their father more, some babies resemble their mother more, and most babies resemble both parents to about the same extent," said Paola Bressan, a psychologist at the University of Padova, in Scientific American. Basically, kids have a high chance of looking like either or both parents.

But as these sons of the celebrities prove, when kids do resemble their dads, it's impossible to deny that connection. Read on to see who is definitely their father's kid.

1. John Legend & Luna johnlegend on Instagram Singer/songwriter John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, now have two children together. And as this pic of John Legend and his daughter Luna shows, the family resemblance is pretty strong. Just look at those gorgeous smiles.

2. Jay Z & Blue Ivy beyonce on Instagram Sure, Blue Ivy looks a lot like her mom, superstar singer and businesswoman Beyoncé Knowles. But the rapper and businessman Jay-Z also bears a strong likeness to his daughter, as this sweet pic shows.

3. Billy Joel & Alexa Ray Joel alexarayjoel on Instagram The pianist and singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel is definitely her father's daughter. The Piano Man himself must be proud.

4. Liv Tyler & Steven Tyler misslivalittle on Instagram Actress and model Liv Tyler definitely resembles her dear old dad, the lead singer of Aerosmith Steven Tyler.

5. Deacon Reese Philippe & Ryan Philippe... & Ava, Too ryanphillippe on Instagram OK, Ryan and Deacon are practically twins. And although Ava Philippe does look a lot like her mother, actress and producer Reese Witherspoon, it's clear she shares a lot of her looks with her dad, too.

6. North, Saint, Chicago & Kanye West kimkardashian on Instagram Take a look at this beautiful family. Kanye's three kids bear more than a passing resemblance to their father. He may be a renowned rapper, businessman, producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur, but to these kids, he's simply dad.

7. Maxwell, Ace, & Eric Johnson jessicasimpson on Instagram Maxwell Drew definitely resembles her mother, singer Jessica Simpson, especially with the matching dresses, but she also takes after her dad. While little Ace definitely looks like former NFL player Eric Johnson, especially when they're rocking similar pink suits.

8. Jagger Snow & Evan Ross ashleesimpsonross on Instagram The son of singer Diana Ross, actor Evan Ross has a daughter with with his wife, singer Ashlee Simpson. Jagger Snow looks so much like her daddy.

9. Jane, Billy, & Jimmy Kimmel jimmykimmel on Instagram This charming photo proves comedian Jimmy Kimmel strongly resembles his young children Jane and Billy. (Just look at the noses.) And yes, that's the son whose health struggles Kimmel has so candidly explained, as noted in Romper, which makes the pic that much more poignant.

10. Riley & Stephen Curry stephencurry30 on Instagram The daughter of the NBA star Stephen Curry looks just like her daddy in the most adorable way possible.

11. Cristiano Junior & Cristiano Ronaldo cristiano on Instagram Like father, like son? Time will tell whether Cristiano Junior also becomes an athlete like his father, legendary professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

12. Samuel & Sean Lowe seanloweksu on Instagram Well, this is a charming pair. Former star of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Sean Lowe is now dad to the adorable Samuel Thomas, as well as his newborn son Isaiah Hendrix.