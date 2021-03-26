A talented little toddler on the other side of the pond has been dazzling audiences across the world with her various language skills and singing. Even the young girl’s dad was left speechless when the 4-year-old started singing a classic Selena song with so much passion.

In a video shared on her family’s YouTube page — The Kabs Family — little Maliya Kabs belted out to the late singer’s “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” word for word and busted out the most adorable dance moves. Since being shared on March 19, the video has gotten over 1.4 million views.

The video starts with Maliya showing off her multilingual skills to her dad. The tot apparently knows Portuguese, which she says her auntie taught her, as well as Lingala, a Bantu language her dad is teaching her that’s spoken in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Maliya also knows French and Spanish.

Her dad, who is also quite a linguist himself, shared with his daughter that he could speak in 12 different languages when he was her age. “When I was your age, I knew Japanese, I knew Chinese, I could speak in 12 different languages,” he told her.

Maliya’s unbothered expression was priceless. “Really, daddy? Can I just put on my songs?” And with that request, "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" comes on. When she started singing the chorus, right notes and all, her dad could do nothing but pick his mouth up off the floor. “How...how did you know this song,” he asked her.

Maliya made her fist into a mic and pointed it to him. “Canta!” she said. “It means sing [in Spanish].” But Maliya wasn’t done; she went on to sing “Como La Flor” with equal passion.

On April 16, Selena would have been celebrating her 50th birthday, but her life was sadly cut short. On March 31, 1995, the Grammy-award-winning Tejano singer was killed at the age of 23. But her legacy continues to live on through a Netflix series, makeup, an official holiday named after the singer in Texas, and icons like Jennifer Lopez, who portrayed Selena in her 1997 biopic, Selena. And there’s no doubt Selena would have appreciated this adorable homage to her music.