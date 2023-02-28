Daisy Jones & The Six Is A Nostalgic Series Based On A Best-Selling Book

When Reese Witherspoon first read Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins-Reid, she fell “head over heels in love with it.” And considering how much Witherspoon reads as part of her Hello Sunshine book club, that should tell you everything you need to know. But what about the TV series? What age is Daisy Jones & The Six on Amazon Prime appropriate for? If you happen to have any thrifting teens in your house who love all things nostalgic, you might want to hunker down with them to watch. Because they’re going to love it. And you’ll love loving it with them. Here’s what else parents need to know.

Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited series based on a massive bestselling book.

The Amazon Prime limited series Daisy Jones & The Six is all about the ‘70s, music, love, and heartbreak based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins-Reid. “In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world,” the official synopsis reads. “Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.”

The series stars Riley Keough (daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley) as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin Billy Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as keyboardist Karen Sirko, Will Harrison as lead guitarist Graham Dunne, Sebastian Chacon as drummer Warren Rhodes and Josh Whitehouse as bassist Eddie Roundtree.

Daisy Jones & The Six features original music with a nostalgic flair.

The series follows the band through their rise and abrupt fall in the ‘70s, and the trailer alone features so much nostalgic style that teens who love to hunt for vintage finds will absolutely love it. On top of that, there’s a little romantic love triangle happening between Billy and Daisy along with Billy’s partner to keep things interesting. Daisy Jones & The Six also features original music. Singer-songwriter Blake Mills created a soundtrack based on Jenkins-Reid’s fictional discography, and he pulled it off. “Create a band, conjure up their sound, what they're writing about, and how they play,” Mills told Rolling Stone of the project. “There's an opportunity to subvert and create a guitar personality that could have been present in the Seventies, and wasn't.”

The series stars Elvis Presley’s granddaughter.

Riley Keough, who plays Daisy Jones, is the late Lisa Marie Presley’s oldest daughter and granddaughter of the legendary Elvis Presley. In February, Keough spoke to People about performing with such a powerful legacy behind her, and called her mom an “inspiration” for her character. “I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me,” Keough said at the time. “I mean, it was amazing because I'm passionate about music and we had rehearsed for a year and a half. By the time we got to the stage, it was very exciting and we were all just like thrilled to be able to test out the thing we'd been practicing for so long.”

What age is Daisy Jones & The Six appropriate for?

The book Daisy Jones & The Six is definitely not appropriate for young kids. There is a lot of explicit content, including sex scenes, drug use, and strong language throughout the book. And the storyline does not lend itself to one that would interest children. And it sounds like series will cover much of the same territory as it’s rated for ages 16 and up.

How can you watch Daisy Jones & The Six?

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 3, with new episodes every week until March 24. While this new series might not be something that interests kids and tweens, it could act as a bridge for parents with teens looking to bond over good music, fun fashion, and the sweet nostalgia of the ‘70s.