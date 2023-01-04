Damar Hamlin Remains In Critical Condition, According To Family Statement

Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin remains in hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, and his family has released a statement updating fans about his progress. Hamlin’s collapse after a tackle during the match prompted the NFL to suspend the game, and the safety from Pittsburgh remains in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country," Hamlin’s family said in a statement released Tuesday morning, per ESPN. “We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn told ESPN on Tuesday night that his nephew remained sedated and “improving from where he was yesterday.” The Bills safety was resuscitated twice after his accident, once on the field and once on the way to the hospital where he was put on a ventilator to take pressure off his lungs. His family remains by his side.

Prior to his tragic accident, Hamlin opened up in an interview about how important his family is to him, telling Fox Sports, "I'm big on my family unit. My mom, my dad, my little brother, that's pretty much my whole world. Any other thing going on in my life revolves around them.”

The 24-year-old NFL player’s accident has seen fans stepping up for him in thoughtful and surprising ways, including an overwhelming support for his toy drive initiative. Hamlin started a GoFundMe page about two years ago as a college student to raise $2,500 for toys for kids at Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Center in Pittsburgh, which is co-owned by his mother. Since his accident, fans have donated more than $6.1 million to the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive in his honor.