Daniel Radcliffe is a fast learner when it comes to being a dad. The Harry Potter star welcomed his first baby with partner Erin Darke in April, and already he’s out here giving some decent advice for any parent out there who might be dealing with a bad sleeper. So pretty much all parents.

Radcliffe was at the premiere of his new Broadway show Merrily We Roll Along in New York City recently when the subject of his baby boy came up. He and partner Darke first let the world know that they were expecting a child together in March, and then were seen walking the picket lines for SAG-AfTRA just four months later with the baby boy strapped to Radcliffe’s chest. So how are these early days of parenting going for Radcliffe.

“He’s great, it’s amazing,” the proud dad told E! News at his Broadway premiere about life with his son, whose name he has not shared. “There’s a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it’s awesome and he’s the best thing that’s ever happened.”

Radcliffe went on to admit that loving any human being as much as he loves his son is “frankly terrifying,” even when he is interrupting his sleep constantly. “The fact that there is a creature in the world that can give you the worst night of your life and then you wake up in the morning and go over to them and they turn around and smile and you’re like, ‘I don’t care about any of the things you just did,’” he shared. “That’s pretty cool.”

Daniel Radcliffe is dealing with a baby who doesn’t sleep. John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Radcliffe has also noticed just how important his baby’s sleep schedule is. "There’s no relation to what we need for sleep,” he told E! News. “The less I sleep, the more I sleep at night. But the less they sleep, the less they sleep! And the more they sleep, the better they sleep! It makes no sense, but it is apparently how they work.”

Radcliffe is all about choosing positivity and gratitude as a dad. He even had a positive spin on the actor’s strike, telling Entertainment Tonight in July that the timing turned out to be “great.” He added, “It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing — it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him. I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely.”

So no, Daniel Radcliffe did not have advice to offer about how to get babies to sleep through the night. Instead, he has already figured out to simply embrace the new normal.