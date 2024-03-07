Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman have joined the parents’ club for the first time. The Hamilton stars announced that they welcomed their first baby, and they already have a message for their little one. “Please…go the f*ck to sleep.” Which has us thinking that they are already pros as parents, because that’s a message that is near and dear to all our hearts.

The Umbrella Academy star took to Instagram on Thursday to share with her fans that she and Diggs, who met on the Hamilton stage back in 2015 but didn’t start dating until three years later, are officially first-time parents. Alongside a sweet photo of their little one’s feet resting on a big pillow, Raver-Lampman wrote, “dear baby, you have forever changed us. our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible. we love you more than you will truly ever know. thank you for choosing us. now please…go the f*ck to sleep. love, mom and dad.”

Diggs commented on Raver-Lampman’s post and credited children’s book author Adam Mansbach with that last line as he wrote a book called Go The F*ck To Sleep, writing “Shout out to @adammansbach for writing the realest children’s book of all time.” Just in case anyone was about to get mad at these new parents for wanting sleep. As if we don’t all want sleep.

The couple first announced that they were expecting last September with a beautiful Instagram post featuring Diggs with his hands on Raver-Lampman’s baby bump and the simple message, “we can’t wait to meet you.”

It’s a wonderful time for the couple, as they purchased their first home together in southern California in 2021 and were already thinking about the future of their family when it was featured in Architectural Digest that year. “This may be our first house together, but I already see us and our families and our community and our passions everywhere I look," Raver-Lampman said at the time, while Diggs went on to add, “Having a home like this definitely makes it harder to be away. Now I really understand what it means to miss home; because there is really no other place I want to be.”

Now that their baby has joined the family, leaving home could prove even less appealing than before. Especially if that baby does indeed “go the f*ck to sleep.”