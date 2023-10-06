The Netflix documentary Beckham is giving fans an unprecedented look at the lives of David and Victoria Beckham, especially the early days of their marriage. The couple opened up for director Fisher Stevens about what it was like to bring up children in a world filled with paparazzi and rabid fans and even cheating allegations. But one particular moment was a real struggle for the couple: when David nearly missed the birth of their third son Cruz because he was going to a photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. And Victoria was (understandably) “p*ssed” about it.

In 2005, the Beckhams, who were already parents to sons Brooklyn and Romeo, were preparing to welcome their third son, Cruz. At the time, Victoria was preparing to go into the hospital to have a scheduled Cesarean section when her husband David told her the timing wasn’t great for a horrible reason. He had to do a Pepsi photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. “I was like, ‘Seriously, I’m about to burst,’” Victoria recalled in the fourth episode of the documentary. “I’m on bed rest. Are you kidding me?! You’ve got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby.’”

The dad of four did make it to the birth of his son, but headlines after the fact did not help matters at all.

“So, I had my C-section and I remember lying there, I don’t feel at my most gorgeous, let’s just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé,” the fashion designer explained. “And the headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’”

She cleared up the question of what Posh would say 18 years later in the documentary. “Let me tell you what Posh would say. Posh was p*ssed off!”

The couple, who went on to welcome daughter Harper in 2011, had gone through a lot of turmoil with the birth of their first two sons already. They received kidnapping threats after the birth of their oldest son Brooklyn, which left David feeling terrified and paranoid. “The moment he came out, I all of sudden thought, ‘How am I going to protect him?’” David said in Beckham. “That night, Brooklyn slept next to Victoria. Victoria was like, ‘Come on, squeeze on the bed with me,’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely not, I’m sleeping with my head against the door’. Because I was paranoid that someone was gonna steal him.”

Considering everything they went through together, it’s a real achievement that Victoria and David Beckham are still going strong after more than two decades.