Despite his best efforts and best dance moves, Dax Shepard could not distract his daughter from her screen time. To her defense, we are constantly home with each other and maybe she's just seeing him so much he, like all of the rest of us non-celebrity parents, is old news. Whereas screen time is precious.

In a video filmed by his wife Kristen Bell, the Armchair Expert podcast host tried his absolute darndest to have his daughter look up from her screen time. Shepard is dad to two girls, 7-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta, neither of whom have ever had their faces shown as their parents want to protect their privacy. In this video, one of the girls (my money is on Delta since she looks to be about 6 years old) is sitting by the fire trying to watch a little something on her handheld screen.

Unfortunately for the little girl, her dad has other plans. Shepard dances around his daughter's head, trying his best to get her attention, until she finally screams "Dad!" and pushes him away. "Sadly, even his best moves are no match for the gripping allure of screen time," Bell captioned the video.

To be fair, his daughter does eventually laugh when Shepard shakes his butt in her face. And full credit to her, she continues playing her video game like nothing is happening. Until she eventually just gets up and walks away, making her choice in entertainment clear. The game wins.

I feel like we've all been Dax Shepard in this situation, and we've all been his daughter. As one social media user wrote on the post, "Omg this is such a dad move I love it so much." Another wrote in defense of Shepard's daughter, "To be fair it’s a really fun and addictive game."

It's nice to see the family having fun together during the pandemic, which has been tough for Shepard and Bell. "Everyone's proclivities are kind of bubbling over because we're all caged in with each other," Bell told People in January.

Sometimes a person just has to dance it out. And sometimes another person just has to play a video game and ignore the person dancing it out. To each their own.