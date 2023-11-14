Greg Heffley is getting lots of time with his family in the new Disney+ animated holiday movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever. Lots of time. Probably too much time, to be honest. Because the Heffley family is snowed in together for a few days over the holidays, and they all have to figure out how to enjoy it. One way or another. Here’s everything you need to know about Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever is based on the popular book.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever is the sixth installment in Jeff Kenney’s wildly popular series about young Greg Heffley, a boy trying to survive sixth grade and his family and his friends. Even as he makes a whole mess of mistakes along the way. The story sees Greg trying to make up for lost time with Santa Claus just after Thanksgiving, as he’s worried that he might not have been as “good” as he could. He really wants good presents, and when his mom makes it clear he needs to earn his own money, he tries to do just that. By shoveling snow and hosting a Christmas bazaar with his friend Rowley, neither of which turn out well. When a blizzard settles in and sees everyone stuck at home, things get to be too much for Greg. Especially when his older brother Rodrick has to relocate to his bedroom.

Can Christmas be saved?

The first trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Christmas sees the Heffleys trying to come together for the holidays.

The first trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever should have everyone sympathizing the most with Greg’s mom. As Greg plots to earn his way back into Santa’s good graces and make money, her oldest son is scaring the heck out of his siblings by telling them stories about a family who had to eat each other when they were trapped. Her youngest son Manny breaks through a gingerbread house that looked as though it was put together really well, and there she is trying to look on the positive side. All while her husband enjoys his hotel room, I’m just saying.

What is Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever rated?

While Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever on Disney+ is not yet rated, it will most likely get a PG rating like the rest of the series.

When can you watch Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever?

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever drops on Disney+ on Dec. 8. Maybe your own family will get snowed in and you can watch it together.