Diddy Gifted His Twin Daughters Range Rovers Wrapped In Red Bows For Their Sweet 16

When Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila turned 16 years old recently, their dad really pulled out all the stops. To the tune of two Range Rovers for his two girls. It was a special day for his daughters that he wanted to commemorate in style, and he pulled it off pretty impressively.

Sean “Diddy” Combs took to Instagram on Monday to share his excitement about Jessie and D’Lila turning 16 years old with a series of posts. “Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila!!!” he captioned a photo of his daughters wearing matching futuristic outfits with thigh-high boots, high-waisted shorts, and long gloves. “I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming. I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you. I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both!!”

Diddy was referring to the girls’ mother Kim Porter, who tragically died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 48 years old. The proud dad of seven has been raising the twins alongside Porter’s son Quincy, who he adopted in 2011, ever since.

He went on to share several videos of the party, including a video where he walks his daughters outside their party to find two Range Rovers, one white and one black, topped with big red bows at the curb. They both screamed, hugging their dad, and he could not have looked prouder.

The two girls went on to hop into the drivers’ seats of their new rides with keys in hand, honking their horns and trying to decide who got which Range Rover. Not a terrible problem to have, really. They were quick to thank their father on their own Instagram feed The Combs twins, writing, “OUR SWEET SIXTEEN Pt.2: We had some much fun last night. Thank you to everyone who came out. Thank youuuu @diddy for everything we had the best time ever. Love you.”

You only turn 16 once, and if you are lucky enough to have a twin sister and a father who wants to throw you an incredible birthday party while simultaneously gifting you with a brand new Range Rover, there’s really nothing to do apart from feeling blessed.