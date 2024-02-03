Country Star Dierks Bentley Said He & His Wife Cassidy Are “Done” Having Kids

Dierks Bentley could have a pretty big night at the Grammys this Sunday. The hugely popular country singer has been nominated for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “High Note,” and this could be his first win after a whopping 15 nominations. Which is exciting, for sure, and Bentley would presumably be honored to take home the award. But at the end of the day, he’s a winner no matter what. Because he has just about the loveliest family to go home to. Here’s what you need to know about Bentley’s wife and three children.

Dierks Bentley married his (sort of) childhood sweetheart.

The 48-year-old singer first met his wife Cassidy Black when they were in the eighth grade in Arizona together. “We met in eighth grade, back in Arizona. It's a pretty crazy story of just going back and forth with the right time or the wrong time, or right place, wrong time, all that stuff,” Dierks told The Boot. “Finally, I was playing a show in Las Vegas, and opening for George Strait, and she walked on the bus. I kind of knew that that was the moment.”

The pair ended up dating on and off for several years, and even had a long distance relationship when Bentley lived in Nashville and his future wife lived in San Francisco. “I used to write her all these crazy love letters that I'd FedExed out to her,” he told People in 2007. “That's why I married her! I was worried I'd get blackmailed with those letters!”

They eloped in 2005.

The couple ended up getting married in 2005, flying off to Mexico and getting married on Dec. 14 of that year. The two celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in December 2023, and Bentley posted a tribute to his wife that read, “Happy Anniversary to us! Love this girl. Couldn’t imagine life without you babe. Random pics…way too much life to sort through on my phone!! But what a life!”

Their first child, daughter Evalyn, was born in 2008.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Evalyn “Evie” Day, in October 2008. “She is the most beautiful baby you have ever seen,” Bentley shared in a statement at the time. “Cass did great, and I’m so happy!”

Evie recently turned 15 years old, and her proud dad shared a carousel of photos of his daughter over the years, including a photo of him wearing his little girl as a baby.

Evie is a singer like her dad.

Back in 2020, Evie joined her dad in the studio to record a song, and she has since joined her dad on stage to sing “Beers on Me” with her younger sister Jordan.

Their second child, daughter Jordan, was born in 2010.

Bentley and his wife welcomed daughter Jordan in December 2010, and her name carries a special meaning for her dad, which he shared in her 13th birthday post. “Happy 13th bday to my JJ @jordan.bentley7! You are now and have always been a force of nature,” he wrote at the time. “We love you and your fierce loving creative kind spirit. Your name came from my best friend, Jordan Sterling, who passed away in 2009 from cystic fibrosis/lung transplant complications. I know he is looking down and loving watching you take on life with the zest that you do.”

Their youngest child, son Knox, was born in 2013.

The couple’s only son Knox was born in 2013, and he has become a big fan of hockey like his dad. Such a big fan, in fact, that his dad arranged to bring home the Stanley Cup for the day to surprise his kids. And Knox could not have looked more excited if he tried. While Bentley clearly loves being a dad, he did confirm in 2020 that he and Cassidy are “done” having kids in an interview with People. “I’m already going to be about 58 before Cass and I get any alone time,” he told the outlet at the time. The math checks out. He’s right.