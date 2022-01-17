Movies

Disney's 'Encanto' is full of hit songs on its soundtrack.
Disney

All The Songs From Disney's Encanto Soundtrack Ranked

We’ve been listening non-stop for months, so we’ve thought about it a lot...

by Jamie Kenney

Disney+

When we heard Lin-Manuel Miranda was doing the songs for Encanto, we knew it would be amazing. Here's all of our favorite songs from the Encanto soundtrack ranked.

#8. “All Of You”

For this song to be in the last spot really speaks to the fact that absolutely every track on the Encanto soundtrack is a banger.Disney+

Tap