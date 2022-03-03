Disney+ Announced It’s Updating Parental Controls As R-Rated Marvel Content Arrives

Big changes are coming to Disney+ in March. The streaming giant will be taking over the entire Marvel roster of programming that was previously hosted on Netflix, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Defenders, and The Punisher. And with all of that mature content coming to the streaming service, Disney+ has decided to update its parental controls. Because we all know kids might see Marvel and think superhero, but these new series are decidedly not for kids. Like, at all.

When these new Marvel series are launched on March 16 on Disney+, new parental controls will be updated concurrently. Subscribers in the United States only will be prompted to update their parental controls at that time. This will include to select content rating restrictions for each profile included in the subscription as well as offering the option to add a PIN code to lock profiles.

Parents and caregivers will also be offered the option to keep their settings the same on Disney+ with the TV-14 rating environment, but if they decide to change their settings they can do so at any time.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, said in a statement shared with Romper. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Disney+ is updating its parental controls.

Disney+ currently does offer parents the option to turn one profile into a kid-specific profile. To do this:

Tap on the existing profile. Select Edit Profiles. Select Add Profile. Select an image for the new profile. Add a Profile Name. Toggle Kids Profile. Click Save.

The only issue being that no password is required to switch profiles. This new parental control update will allow parents to password-protect their profiles if that’s what they would prefer.

All of these new Marvel series on Disney+ are meant for a more mature audience, so these parental controls could not have come at a better time.