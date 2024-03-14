Disney Parks Is Adding Baby Yoda & Ahsoka To Its Classic Star Wars Ride

Nobody, and we do mean nobody, knows how to do a fully immersive experience like Disney Parks. And they continuously update their experiences to make sure they get better and better all the time. Take Disney’s classic Star Wars-themed Star Tours ride, for example. After more than 35 years in existence, the Star Tours ride continues to get refreshed with new characters. This April, visitors can expect to engage with some of their favorite characters from new Star Wars series on Disney+.

Disney Parks recently announced that it’s famous Star Tours - The Adventure Continues ride, which first opened in 1987 and sees Star Wars droids C-3PO and R2-D2 bringing visitors on a tour of the Star Wars universe in a spaceship, will be adding some fun new characters and scenes to the experience. Characters from Disney+ Star Wars series like Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Andor will be added to the ride starting on April 5, along with location visits from the three series. This means Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, Din Djarin, and of course, Grogu aka Baby Yoda himself. Honestly, that fact alone makes the visit worthwhile. Visitors will also get to see planet Peridea from Ahsoka. This updated version of Star Tours - The Adventure Continues will be available at Disney World Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disneyland Paris in Paris, France.

Star Tours - The Adventure Continues takes visitors on unique adventures every time that tell different stories, whether that’s one inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi or visiting the ocean moon of Kef Bir from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In other words, every time you ride, you’re probably going to see something different. Currently, visitors come face-to-face with Star Wars villain Kylo Ren, bounty hunter Boba Fett, ace pilot Poe Dameron, the incomparable Princess Leia or even diminutive Jedi Master, Yoda.

If you happen to be a huge Star Wars fan, April to June is the perfect time to take that trip to a Disney Park. In addition to the new refresh of Star Tours, the parks will also be celebrating Season of the Force at Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars themed world within the park. There fans can expect themed food and beverages, a different take on the classic fireworks display, and even special Star Wars-themed merchandise. The Force really can be with you.