Travis Kelce's Mom Shares How She Really Feels Spending Time With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s appearance at two Kansas City Chiefs’ games recently has sparked a lot of speculation that she might be dating player Travis Kelce, especially after she was seen hanging out with Kelce’s mom Donna. The two women were seen laughing and talking last month when the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears, with Swift even throwing her arm around Donna in a show of affection. Now Donna Kelce, who is mom to not just Travis but also Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, is opening up about the “alternate universe” of spending time with an international superstar. Her verdict? “It was ok.”

(That rushing sound of wind you just heard was several million Swifties collectively gasping.)

Donna Kelce spoke to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the TODAY Show about spending time at her son’s recent game with the Grammy winner. “I don’t like to talk about it,” Donna said initially. “It’s just one of those things where, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the box with her. It’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

When Guthrie asked what it was like to spend time with Swift, always Donna replied cryptically, “It was OK.” To be fair to Donna, it was a far cry from her regular routine of just baking her son cookies and watching him play in peace. It might take a little getting used to.

Donna opened up further in a recent interview on the podcast Got It From My Momma, telling host Jennifer Vickery Smith that the experience of Swift joining her at football games has been like living in “an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before.” While she appeared to feel a bit overwhelmed by the “whirlwind” of attention surrounding the rumored romance, Donna also addressed the NFL’s attempts to seemingly capitalize off those rumors. Something Travis himself has said he thinks the organization is “overdoing” in a chat with brother Jason.

Mom Donna apparently understands the savvy public relations behind the scenes. “All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” Donna told Smith. “You know what I’m saying? Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.”

Whether or not Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going to confirm their relationship remains a mystery, but one thing we know for certain: Donna Kelce isn’t saying a word.