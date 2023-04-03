What Parents Should Know About Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ticks so many boxes for parents and kids. The nostalgia box first and foremost. Parents who were big Dungeons & Dragons fans will be excited to introduce that world to their kids. But what age should kids be for such an introduction? This is an action-packed fantasy movie, after all, which sometimes spells mature themes. But in this case, it looks like it might be suitable for younger kids, too. Here’s what parents need to know about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

What is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves about?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows “a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers” as they head off to steal back a lost relic, according to the official film synopsis. As you might expect, they find trouble when they continue running into the wrong types of people. Many of whom seem hell-bent on killing them. The film “brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.” In other words, it’s just a really fun movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a star-studded cast.

Chris Pine plays Edgin the Bard, the leader of a band of misfits who need to stop an evil wizard bent on destroying the world. Michelle Rodriguez plays his warrior best friend Holga, while Hugh Grant and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page also co-star. As the title suggests, these misfits might be thieves, warriors, and lawbreakers, but they are mostly fiercely loyal to each other. And perhaps most importantly, you can tell even in the trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves that they’re all having the best time in this movie. Between fighting off a myriad of creatures who all want to kill them, reviving the dead to ask them questions, and escaping dragons’ fire, they’re all having great fun.

Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves kid-friendly?

While Common Sense Media notes that the movie features many action scenes with swords/crossbows/fist fighting, the salty language is not too terrible. A few uses of the word “sh*t” and “son of a b**ch,” but otherwise the language is fairly minimal and doesn’t really affect the enjoyment of the story.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is rated PG-13 for some fantasy/language/action/violence, and certainly Common Sense Media recommended it for kids over the age of 12 years old. But perhaps younger kids will enjoy it more than you think. One Romper editor reported that while there is plenty of fighting, there is no blood, no sex, and minimal cursing. And while there might be some “tragic deaths and scary characters” it was a good fit for their 8-year-old with, most importantly, a “solid happy ending.”

How can you watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is currently in theaters across the country. And it just might be the perfect bonding experience for parents and kids to blend the old and the new. With swords and dragons and stuff.