Dwayne Johnson Documents His Daughters Giving Him “Unicorn Poo” Facial At 6 A.M.

We might like to start our mornings with a quiet cup of coffee, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn’t roll like that. The former professional wrestler and dad of three lets his daughters take the wheel and, at least on Father’s Day, his morning included a whole bunch of glitter.

In honor of Father’s Day this year, Johnson posted a video on Instagram of his daughters excitedly giving him a sparkly spa treatment at 6 o’clock in the morning. “615am and no better way to start off FATHER’S DAY than with a ‘Magical Glitter Facial’ aka Unicorn Poo 🦄 💩 😂,” the proud dad captioned his video.

Johnson had already been awake for about an hour on Sunday before his daughters, 8-year-old Jasmine Lia and 6-year-old Gia Tiana, joined him in his office. “I was hanging in my office by 5am Father’s Day morning waiting for my little tornadoes to wake up - then around 6am, I heard the stampede of little running footsteps, they busted into my office and they said three things that I immediately knew was NOT going to end well…”

So what did his girls announce first thing in the morning?

“Daddy we have a Father’s Day surprise for you.”

“Lay down.”

“This might sting your eyes.”

Johnson succumbed to his fate and let his daughters get to work. In the video, Jasmine and Gia, who Johnson shares with his wife Lauren Hashian, apply a blue glittery goop to his face and the top of his head with two spoons.

“Okay, dada, you’re all good,” one of his daughters tells him.

“Wow, guys! Thank you so much! I think I look beautiful,” the happy dad says as they continue to spread even more glitter on his head with “spa music” on in the background. “Guys, I gotta tell you ... this is the way to start off Father’s Day.”

“I’m a sucker for this stuff — our babies grow up fast and I know a time will come when they’re all grown up and running to daddy first thing in the morning will no longer be this daddy’s reality,” he added in his caption. “I LOVE IT and I’ll take every second of this girl dad magic while I can get it. Bring it on 🦄💩😂Hope all you papas out there had an awesome Fathers Day 🥃👊🏾.”

Johnson does, indeed, love everything about being a girl dad. In addition to Jasmine and Gia, he’s also a dad to 22-year-old daughter Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March, Johnson said being a girl dad is “the greatest thing ever,” even if it’s a little chaotic at times. As Johnson told Extra in July 2019, “I have a house full of just strong, badass women. It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.” Made even better with unicorn poo facials.