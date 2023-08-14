Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says He's "Completely Heartbroken" Over Hawaii Wildfires

In the wake of the wildfires in Maui that have taken the lives of nearly 100 people and left the historic town of Lahaina in ruins, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is speaking out about how “heartbroken” he is to see the devastation. Johnson has long been open about his deep affection and love for the state he called home when he was growing up, and he is supporting Maui as a native son.

The Moana star took to Instagram days after the wildfires ravaged the island of Maui with a carousel of photos and a video. “I’m completely heartbroken over this, and I know that all of you are too,” he said. “Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire, hour-by-hour, minute-by-minute, it’s all heartbreaking.”

Johnson, who appeared to be at his home, went on to share, “I have been speaking with organizations on the ground, we have boots on the ground, and I will continue to get as much information as possible. There’s so many needs.” He also provided a link to the Hawaii Community Foundation for those who might want to donate.

“First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organizations and all our local heroes, stay strong — we love you and appreciate you,” the dad of three captioned his post. “All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time. Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you.”

Johnson grew up in Oahu but famously played demi-God Maui in Moana, and recently opened up about his love for Hawaii in an announcement that a live-action version of Moana was in the works, saying that the islands “mean so much to my family and me.” He has a history of filming in Hawaii because he believes it’s “always good to come back home,” he told Travel + Leusire last year. “And I love bringing people here — family and friends — who have never been and watching them react when they get off the plane. Because it's a real thing: the mana hits you, the aloha hits you, the spirit hits you.”

It’s no surprise that Johnson would show up for Hawaii, because Hawaii has always shown up for him.