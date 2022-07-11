Eddie Murphy Danced With His Daughter Bria At Her Wedding & The Song Was Just Perfect

It’s a moment all dads hope to share with their daughters one day. Over the weekend, Eddie Murphy put on a two-step with his daughter and new bride Bria Murphy for their father-daughter dance at her wedding reception. Murphy’s eldest daughter married actor Michael Xavier in an elaborate Beverly Hills ceremony and, according to posts shared on social media, it was full of memorable moments.

In a video shared on Bria’s Instagram Story on Sunday, the legendary actor, producer, and comedian escorted his daughter to the dance floor and the pair then grooved to Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.”

“Daddy’s girl,” she captioned one of the video clips.

The newlyweds announced their engagement on Instagram back in December 2021. “My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always,” Bria wrote in her caption. “Forever my love,” Xavier wrote on his announcment.

Bria is the daughter of Nicole Mitchell Murphy, the comedian’s ex-wife. Together the couple share five children together, including Bria. Overall, the Shrek star is a father of 10: Eric, 33, Bria, 32, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and 3½-year-old Max Charles.

Bria is an artist and co-founder of ArtUs Gallery, a premier art collection and gallery in Los Angeles, according to her Instagram bio, and Murphy is obviously a proud dad. “I'm glad that people get to see how talented she is,” Murphy said, according to People, during one of her art shows. “We've known for years how talented she is. It's exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I'm having all of those proud parent feelings.”

Murphy also has a lot in common with his new son-in-law. Xavier is a Canadian actor, best known for his movie roles on the Hallmark Channel and shows like Shazam!, Private Eyes, The Bold Type and Taken.

Bria reposted other moments of her special night shared by others, which included the Coming To America 2 star and his fiancée Paige Butcher posing with the bride and groom and Jasmine Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, catching her bouquet. Jasmine is currently dating Murphy’s son, Eric.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in June, the Martin star said he and Murphy stay out of their kids’ relationship business, but if the two ever tie the knot, Lawrence jokingly remarked, “I'm gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

Well, whatever the future holds for them, we already know Murphy will own the dance floor if wedding bells are in their future.