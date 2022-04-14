It’s the time of year when the world starts to wake up and kids can get outside and explore nature. To celebrate, PBS Kids is helping families dig in to nature with an “Explore the Outdoors”-themed lineup that will start on April 18 with a new movie, Elinor Wonders Why: A Wonderful Journey, and we have an exclusive, adorable, and musical sneak peek!

The “Explore the Outdoors” lineup will run through to May 13 featuring new specials and episodes from kids’ favorite shows to help them appreciate and enjoy nature while encouraging environmental sustainability and stewardship.

In Elinor Wonders Why: A Wonderful Journey, Elinor, an observant and curious rabbit, and her friends — Ari the bat and Olive the elephant — are off on a new adventure when they go camping with Ranger Rabbit to Hidden Lake. They’re so excited to hike up to the lake with new friend Bianca to check on the local frog population. But when they discover that the frogs are missing , it’s up to Elinor, Bianca, and the gang to solve the mystery of the missing amphibians!

In this musical, somewhat meta clip, Elinor wonders what it is that makes her so curious!

In addition to the special, fans can get excited for three new half-hour episodes of Elinor Wonders Why the week of April 19. Elinor and her friends learn to communicate and express their feelings through dance (just like cranes), to make bird feeders, and discover the benefits of resting to regain energy, just like different creatures in the natural world. Geared towards kids ages 3 to 6, Elinor Wonders Why premiered in 2020 and encourages children to explore, ask questions, build science inquiry skills, and, of course, have fun and explore.

In addition to Elinor, the “Explore the Outdoors” lineup will also feature new episodes of Cyberchase, including a half-hour Arbor Day special (Cyberchase: Buzz and the Tree), Nature Cat (and his friends Hal, Squeeks, and Daisy), and new episodes of Alma’s Way on May 2.

Elinor Wonders Why: A Wonderful Journey will premiere April 18 on PBS Kids and will re-air on Earth Day, April 22. Check your local listings for exact timing.