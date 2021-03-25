Emily Ratajkowski Shared A Beautiful Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Baby Sylvester

In one of her first glimpses of life with her sweet little newborn, Emily Ratajkowski shared a breastfeeding photo on Instagram two weeks after she gave birth and, let’s just say, motherhood looks good on her.

Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, welcomed their first child together, a baby named Sylvester Apollo Bear, into the world on March 8, 2021. The new mom described the day her baby was born as “the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life” in a post on Instagram.

Since then, the 29-year-old model has continued to update her followers about her life as a new mom on social media. For example, on Wednesday, Ratajkowski shared an intimate photo of herself breastfeeding baby Sylvester. In the picture, Ratajkowski is looking down at her new baby as her hand is tenderly wrapped behind little Sylvester’s head. “Beautiful boy,” Ratajkowski captioned the precious photo.

In an essay penned for Vogue announcing her pregnancy, Ratajkowski wrote that she was “scared of having a son” but her instinct told her she was carrying a boy. Even so, Ratajkowski said that she felt “a sense of peace.” “I’m already learning from this person inside my body,” she wrote for Vogue. “I’m full of wonder.” And the look on Ratajkowski’s face with little Sylvester in her arms expresses just that.

Hopefully Ratajkowski continues to share more of these sweet moments “full of wonder.”