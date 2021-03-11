Emily Ratajkowski Announced The Birth Of Her First Child With A Beautiful Photo

Five months after announcing she was pregnant in a touching essay written for Vogue,Emily Ratajkowski revealed she gave birth and welcomed her first child with husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” Ratajkowski captioned a photo of herself holding and feeding her brand new bundle of joy shared on Instagram three days after she gave birth. “Sly arrived on 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

In her essay published in Vogue in October announcing her pregnancy, Ratajkowski was open about her fears, hesitancies, and excitement surrounding this chapter of her life. She also opened up about how she plans to raise her child. “I like the idea of enforcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible,” she wrote. “But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be.”

Ratajkowski later wrote that she wasn’t “feeling afraid” to give birth, adding that she felt “a new sense of peace. “I’m already learning from this person inside my body,” she wrote. “I’m full of wonder.”

Ratajkowski posted the first photo of her and baby Sly to Instagram on Wednesday, with her famous friends and followers congratulating her in the comments. “Welcome to the world, Sly,” model-mom Ashley Graham wrote.

Ratajkowski posted a bunch of photos throughout her pregnancy, so fans can only hope she does the same now that little Sly is here.