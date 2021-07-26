Emmy Rossum Shared The First Photo Of Her Daughter With An Important Vaccine Message

After quietly welcoming a daughter in early May, Shameless actress Emmy Rossum and her husband, Sam Esmail, have finally shared a glimpse of their baby girl. But it wasn’t your standard first baby pic on Instagram; over the weekend, Rossum shared the first photo of her daughter as she urged her followers to get vaccinated after learning their infant was born with antibodies.

On Sunday, Rossum posted a photo of herself holding her 2-month-old daughter and kissing her on the cheek, with her head turned away from the camera. “When I was pregnant, I got vaccinated,” the actress shared. “Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl, but we also just learned our daughter has antibodies. In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.”

Esmail, who tweeted something similar, and Rossum have been adamant about keeping their personal life out of the public eye, especially when it comes to their daughter. The couple, who got married in 2017, waited until after Rossum had given birth to share any photos from her pregnancy or announce that they had been expecting their first child. In the two months since, the couple have not revealed their daughter’s name or shared any photos of her, until this past weekend.

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that pregnant people can get the Covid-19 vaccine as the benefits outweigh the potential risks. And Rossum’s daughter isn’t the first baby to be born with antibodies; in March, two Florida pediatricians reported the first known case of a baby being born with Covid-19 antibodies, following the mother’s vaccination in her third trimester.

A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology a few months later found that in a sample size of 131 women, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were safe for pregnant people to get. Additionally, the study found that expectant mothers could pass immunity from the vaccine to their newborns through antibodies in breast milk and umbilical cord blood. Rossum revealed on Twitter that she was able to get her daughter tested for antibodies through “a simple heel blood draw at the doctor.”

Covid-19 cases are on the rise. In mid-July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported more than 33,000 new cases of Covid-19, with a major increases in the average number of cases per day. “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC said in a White House Press Briefing on July 16. “We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk. And communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well.”

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here.