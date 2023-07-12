Erin Andrews & Jarret Stoll Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate After Years Of IVF

NFL sportscaster Erin Andrews and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, have welcomed their first baby together. The couple have gone through a long journey to become parents, with Andrews openly discussing her infertility struggles as one of the “most challenging things” in her life in the past. Now the two have officially welcomed their first child via surrogate and it’s a boy!

Andrews and husband Stoll, who she started dating in 2012 and married in 2016, have not yet shared details about their little one’s arrival beyond her team confirming his birth, but it has been quite a journey for the couple. Starting in 2016 when Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer, which lead to surgery just as she was hoping to start a family with her husband. “It definitely took a serious turn for us,” she told Health in 2017. “I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re gonna have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back. One thing I love my future husband for is that our oncologist said the smart thing to do would be to have some insurance waiting — so we have frozen embryos because we’ve taken the steps. If we need ’em, we need ’em; and if we don’t, we don’t. We just wanna be smart.”

After recovering from cervical cancer, Andrews went on to struggle through several years of IVF. “This is my 7th one, and I’ve been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old,” she wrote in a personal essay published on her blog in 2021. “I’m now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me. It’s a ton of money, it’s a ton of time, it’s a ton of mental and physical anguish. And more times than not, they’re unsuccessful. I think that’s why a lot of people choose to be quiet about it.”

Now, nine years after Andrews first started her journey towards welcoming a baby, she is a first-time mom.

Despite the fact that neither Andrews nor Stoll have commented publicly on the arrival of their little one, the Calm Down podcast host had plenty of fans congratulating her on social media. “Congratulations! So very happy for you and your husband! Enjoy your time with your baby boy,” wrote one user while another added, “Elated to read about the birth of your son. Sending warm wishes Mama!”

After such a difficult path to motherhood, everyone is especially happy for Andrews and Stoll. And their precious baby boy.