If you’ve watched a second of the HGTV renovation show, Home Town, then you’ve probably fallen in love with the show’s stars who live in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. Erin Napier and her husband Ben have an adorable little family, which recently grew by one more.

The Napiers are basically the Chip and Joanna Gaines of Mississippi. Erin is an artist, who focuses on the design aspects of the home renovations, while Ben is a woodworker who is seen getting is hands dirty in each episode. The HGTV series, which is currently in its fifth season shows the couple hard at work fixing up homes while still letting them maintain their charm.

Beyond what fans see on TV, the Napiers often talk about their really sweet family. Here’s a look at what they’ve shared so far.

Erin & Ben Napier Welcomed Their Second Child

Their youngest daughter, Mae, was born on May 28, 2021, and named after Erin’s Aunt Mae, according to People.

Although she may be just a few days old, Mae already had her TV debut — at least, her name did. Erin revealed that her friend, Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on NBC’s This Is Us, snuck Mae’s name onto a list of baby names that was seen during a recent episode.

Erin also revealed that she is formula-feeding Mae, since she is unable to breastfeed. “Formula is our friend at this house!,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Just watch as these little matchstick legs get chunky and strong.”

Their Oldest Daughter, Helen, Is 3

The Napiers welcomed their first daughter, Helen, into the world on Jan. 4, 2018.

Erin has revealed on Instagram that Helen is “great at making friends,” has a big imagination, and thinks that she’s an artist, just like her mom.

You won’t, however, find photos of her daughter’s face on her feed. Erin has been adamant about maintaining her daughter’s privacy, especially since she never asked to be brought into the spotlight. “It’s an awful feeling to have millions of people pick apart an image of your baby’s face,” Erin wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story from January, according to House Beautiful. “Without Helen our lives would be hollow and there would be nothing to share. She exists and we are proud of her. But her likeliness is ours to protect and decide when it’s OK to share, no one else’s.”

Erin & Ben Napier Have Been Married For 12 Years

In the caption of a 2016 Instagram post, Erin revealed that she had approached Ben to write a feature story on him for the yearbook after he had been voted one of the most interesting people on campus. “Six days later he told me he loved me and we decided to get married as soon as we graduated from college but we’ve been attached at the hip every day since.”

The couple officially exchanged their vows on Nov. 22, 2008, and have been inseparable ever since. “12 years ago. We said I do,” Ben wrote in the caption of his anniversary post last year. “We’ve said it every day since and will say it every day going forward. Being Erin Napier’s husband is the only thing I’m really great at. I have to work at everything else.”

My heart!