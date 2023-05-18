Eva Mendes Wore An Epic Barbie T-Shirt Of Ryan Reynolds That Gives Off "Big Kenergy"

When Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie finally hits theaters on July 21, I think we all know who is going to be first in line to see it. Eva Mendes, wife of Ryan Gosling who plays Ken in the film. She has been taking to social media to share her love of her husband’s new role, most recently with an iconic t-shirt featuring Gosling as Ken.

Mendes, who shares 8-year-old daughter Esmerelda and 7-year-old daughter Amada with Gosling, took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her wearing the coolest t-shirt ever. Her own husband done up with his white blonde hair and a denim vest worn without a shirt, a goofy smile on his face. Staring off with a vacant look in his eyes.

“Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” Mendes captioned the photo of her in her Kencore fan t-shirt. And it was really high praise considering the couple have gone to extraordinary lengths to keep their relationship private. They haven’t even been photographed together since they first met in 2012. And yet here she is, proclaiming her fanship for all the world to see. That is the power of Barbie.

This isn’t the first time Mendes has shown her love for Gosling’s new role as Ken. When Warner Bros. shared a first look at the characters from the long-awaited Barbie movie last summer, Mendes dedicated a whole post to her husband’s still from the movie. “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this...#Thatsmyken,” she wrote at the time. Apparently nothing has changed, he is still so much her Ken that she’s wearing a t-shirt with his face on it.

Mendes’ t-shirt has ignited a bit of a frenzy among her followers to find one just like it. “Respectfully i NEED this top” wrote one while another added, “Girl you can’t just post a glorious shirt then not say where to buy it!”

While Mendes might not have been ready to share where she got the t-shirt, we’ve found a few places. You can find a similar t-shirt on Etsy for around $20, at Star.Shirts for around the same price, and if you prefer it in black with more images of Gosling as Ken you can find an option at Tee Public. This one says “Literally Me” above the pictures, you’ve been warned.

You’ll want to get yours before the movie, however. Or at least before Mendes buys them all up herself.