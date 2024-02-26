Mom of two Eva Mendes has written a children’s book that she calls a “love letter” to her kids. Desi, Mami, & The Never-Ending Worries tells the story of a mother and daughter trying to wind down at the end of the day and go to bed. A story based on Mendes’ own life with her own daughters, in fact.

Mendes, who shares 9-year-old daughter Esmerelda and 7-year-old daughter Amada with partner Ryan Gosling, announced the release of Desi, Mami, and The Never-Ending Worries in an interview with People. “Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries is a love letter to my kids and yours,” Mendes said in a statement. “Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done! At my home and in Desi's, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate.”

Desi, Mami, and The Never-Ending Worries includes some of Mendes’ own family bedtime routines and struggles to get her kids off to bed by assuaging their worries and helping them to wind down for the night. Whether they’re thinking about the monster under the bed, worrying about school, or just trying to ease into sleep, bedtime is always a bit fraught for little ones. “My latest project is a true labor of love. Being the Mami to my two little girls has inspired me to write my first picture book DESI, MAMI & THE NEVER ENDING WORRIES,” Mendes wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with one of her daughters and the cover art of the book, going on to add, “I’m especially proud this book will be available in English AND Spanish por supuesto.”

Desi, Mami, and The Never-Ending Worries, which was illustrated by Abbey Bryant, will be available in English and Spanish on Sep. 17 and is available for pre-order now.

This picture book gives a sweet glimpse into Mendes’ own family life with Gosling and her two daughters, and Mendes called the experience of writing Desi, Mami, and The Never-Ending Worries the “most creative” endeavor she’s ever taken on. As for Gosling, he recently teared up during the Santa Barbara Film Festival talking about Mendes and his two daughters, or as he referred to them, “the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes” and his “two dream children.”

A house full of creativity and dreams doesn’t sound too bad at all.