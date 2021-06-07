A new Netflix movie will give fans a look at Kevin Hart's softer and more dramatic side of acting. The comedian, actor, and father of three will star in the new Netflix drama titled after something he knows a thing or two about, Fatherhood.

Fatherhood Follows A Single Dad

The Night School star plays a single father who has to raise his daughter after his wife dies after her birth. The movie is based on a true-life memoir by Matthew Logelin titled Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love. “This one is special, damn it,” the 41-year-old actor captioned a behind-the-scenes Instagram video, sharing the news about his latest role.

Them actress Melody Hurd will play Hart’s daughter. Emmy-award-winning actress Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser also star in this movie. Deadline reports the film is being presented by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Production.

Fatherhood Premieres Just In Time For Father’s Day

Fatherhood premieres June 18 on Netflix. The original release date was April 2020 and was pushed back again due to Hart’s recovery from his 2019 car accident. However, families can enjoy Fatherhood just in time for Father’s Day, which falls on June 20 this year.

Fatherhood Is Rated PG-13

You can find Fatherhood listed in the following categories on Netflix: Movies Based on Real-life, Movies Based on Books, and Drama. The movie is rated PG-13, so it may not be appropriate for children under 13.

This Isn’t The First Time Hart Has Shown His Dramatic Acting Chops

Fans first got a look at the dramatic side of Hart’s acting in 2019’s The Upside. Many critics didn’t think the Zero F***s Given star could pull off such a suspenseful, drama. But Hart took it as a challenge to go into “uncharted territory” as he called it.

“I want to challenge myself to do more and obtain more, and the best way to do that is to put yourself in positions where you may not expect to be,” Hart told CinemaBlend in a January 2019 interview. In doing that, you find yourself surrounded by greatness and that greatness rubs off on you, and you need that. You need that to continue to grow, and for me, I want to grow.”