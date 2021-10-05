The Peanuts gang is all about the holidays. Who could possibly celebrate Christmas without Charlie Brown and his sweet attempts to rescue a Christmas tree with the Vince Guaraldi soundtrack in the background? There’s something instantly nostalgic about it. Something pleasantly melancholic. And that will surely be the same for the newest Peanuts holiday special coming to Apple TV+, For Auld Lang Syne. After all, there’s probably nothing more melancholy and contemplative than New Year’s Eve, the one holiday the Peanuts gang has yet to cover in a holiday special.

A New Year’s Eve Special Is On The Way

In the new Peanuts special For Auld Lang Syne, the gang is getting ready for a big party thrown by none other than Lucy herself, the unrivaled taste arbiter of the group. She is determined to throw the best New Year’s Eve party ever, and if we’ve learned anything at all from Lucy through the years it’s that she does not stop until she gets what she wants.

Meanwhile, Charlie Brown is just trying to get at least one of his resolutions checked off his list before midnight.

One of the reasons the Peanuts crew wants to throw a big party is because their Christmas fell flat after Grandma couldn’t visit for the holidays, which is certainly something little kids can relate to after the past year.

Auld Lang Syne Premieres In December

For Auld Lang Syne will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Friday, Dec. 10.

What To Watch Until It Drops

There are lots of holidays to enjoy with Charlie Brown, Linus, Snoopy, and the gang until For Auld Lang Syne premieres. It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is a Halloween classic, of course, and it streams on AppleTV+ as well as airing on PBS and PBS KIDS on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET/, from there families can ring in turkey season with A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on AppleTV+ or on PBS and PBS KIDS on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET. And finally, what would Christmas be without A Charlie Brown Christmas? AppleTV+ subscribers can stream any time or watch on PBS and PBS KIDS on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For Auld Lang Syne sounds like it will be right up Charlie Brown’s particular alley. Sweet and a bit sad and funny. What better way to ring in the New Year?