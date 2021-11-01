Holiday Entertainment
Freeform’s “25 Days Of Christmas” Schedule For 2021 Is Officially Here!
Anyone else craving a mug of Judy’s hot cocoa?!
Tis’ the season! All of the virgins have lit the black-flamed candles for Hocus Pocus and a few weeks until Thanksgiving is just another countdown for how soon we can start to put the Christmas tree up (if you haven’t done so already)! Holiday movie nights for December are officially booked now that Freeform has released its “25 Days of Christmas” lineup.
The schedule features the usual classics like Home Alone, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. And you can get a double dose of Jim Carrey in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (which airs 13 times this year ), and Disney’s A Christmas Carol. Plus we can look forward to the premiere of a new movie to the list, Office Christmas Party on Dec. 14, which is a great one to watch after putting the kids to bed.
The first day kicks off with all three Santa Clause movies, as well as Home Alone, and ends on Christmas Day with Arthur Christmas. So here’s everything you need to know!
How To Watch Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas”
While you can watch the whole lineup on TV on Freeform, you can also catch the 25 Days of Christmas on the Freeform app. You can also stream Freeform with Hulu Live TV subscription or Sling TV.
Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” Schedule
The following times are listed in EST, so be sure to check your local listings if you are in a different time zone:
Dec. 1
- 7 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
- 10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons
- 11:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause
- 1:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
- 8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Dec. 2
- 7 a.m. – The Mistle-tones
- 10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 11:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
- 1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
- 5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Dec. 3
- 7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
- 9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
- 11:35 a.m. - Family Guy
- 4:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Dec. 4
- 7 a.m. – The Simpsons
- 7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
- 9:35 a.m. – Prancer Returns
- 11:40 a.m. – Home Alone 3
- 1:50 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 3:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 6:05 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 7:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- 7:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 8:50 p.m. – Home Alone
- 11:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Dec. 5
- 7 a.m. – Prancer Returns
- 9:05 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 10:05 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
- 12:10 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 2:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 5:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- 5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:40 p.m. – Home Alone
- 9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:50 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
Dec. 6
- 7 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
- 10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons
- 11:00 a.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
- 1:10 p.m. – Home Alone
- 3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Dec. 7
- 7 a.m. – Stealing Christmas
- 11 a.m. – Home Alone
- 1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:10 p.m. – Jingle All the Way
- 6:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
Dec. 8
- 7 a.m. – Snow
- 11 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
- 1 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
- 3 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 5 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 7:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
- 9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12 a.m. – The Simpsons
Dec. 9
- 7 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
- 10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
- 1:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 3:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
- 5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
- 8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. – Snowglobe
Dec. 10
- 7 a.m. – Call Me Claus
- 9 a.m. – Family Guy
- 12 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 2:35 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:10 p.m. – Home Alone
- 6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12 a.m. – Family Guy
Dec. 11
- 7 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
- 9:05 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 9:35 a.m. – The Star (2017)
- 11:40 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 1:10 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 2:40 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
- 3:10 p.m. – Toy Story
- 5:10 p.m. – Toy Story 2
- 7:15 p.m. – Toy Story 3
- 9:45 p.m. – Toy Story 4
- 11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
Dec. 12
- 7 a.m. – The Star (2017)
- 9 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
- 11 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
- 1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 3:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 5:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 7:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 9:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12 a.m. – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist
Dec.13
- 7 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
- 10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
- 1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 4 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 6 p.m. – Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. – Family Guy
Dec. 14
- 7 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
- 10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
- 12:30 p.m. – Love Actually
- 3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
- 6 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:30 p.m. – Office Christmas Party – Freeform Premiere
- 12 a.m. – The Night Before
Dec. 15
- 7 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
- 10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
- 11 a.m. – Office Christmas Party
- 1:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12 a.m. – Family Guy
Dec. 16
- 7 a.m. – Black Nativity
- 10:30 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
- 1 p.m. – Almost Christmas
- 3:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 6 p.m. – Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. – The Simpsons
Dec.17
- 7 a.m. – Family Guy
- 9 a.m. – Love Actually
- 12 p.m. – Home Alone
- 2:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Dec.18
- 7:35 a.m. – Love Actually
- 10:45 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
- 12:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 5:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 7:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
- 9:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12:20 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Dec. 19
- 7 a.m. – The Middle
- 7:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
- 9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3
- 11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 4:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
- 6:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- 6:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 7:50 p.m. – Home Alone
- 10:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 1 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Dec. 20
- 7 a.m. – Prancer Returns
- 10:30 a.m. – Home Alone
- 1 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 3:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 4:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- 5:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 12 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Dec. 21
- 7 a.m. – Family Guy
- 10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
- 12:30 p.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 1 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 2 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
- 4 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 6 p.m. – Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12 a.m. – Family Guy
Dec. 22
- 7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
- 9:30 a.m. – Love the Coopers
- 12 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
- 2:05 p.m. – Home Alone
- 4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Dec. 23
- 7 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
- 9 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 12 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 2:05 p.m. – The Star (2017)
- 4:05 p.m. – Home Alone
- 6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
Dec. 24
- 7 a.m. – Prancer Returns
- 10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 11 a.m. – The Star (2017)
- 1 p.m. – Home Alone
- 3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 6 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- 9 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 10 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 12 a.m. – Family Guy
Dec. 25
- 7 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 9:10 a.m. – The Santa Clause
- 11:20 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 1:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 4 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- 5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
- 9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas