Tis’ the season! All of the virgins have lit the black-flamed candles for Hocus Pocus and a few weeks until Thanksgiving is just another countdown for how soon we can start to put the Christmas tree up (if you haven’t done so already)! Holiday movie nights for December are officially booked now that Freeform has released its “25 Days of Christmas” lineup.

The schedule features the usual classics like Home Alone, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. And you can get a double dose of Jim Carrey in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (which airs 13 times this year ), and Disney’s A Christmas Carol. Plus we can look forward to the premiere of a new movie to the list, Office Christmas Party on Dec. 14, which is a great one to watch after putting the kids to bed.

The first day kicks off with all three Santa Clause movies, as well as Home Alone, and ends on Christmas Day with Arthur Christmas. So here’s everything you need to know!

How To Watch Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas”

While you can watch the whole lineup on TV on Freeform, you can also catch the 25 Days of Christmas on the Freeform app. You can also stream Freeform with Hulu Live TV subscription or Sling TV.

Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” Schedule

The following times are listed in EST, so be sure to check your local listings if you are in a different time zone:

Dec. 1

7 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

11:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Dec. 2

7 a.m. – The Mistle-tones

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Dec. 3

7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

11:35 a.m. - Family Guy

4:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Dec. 4

7 a.m. – The Simpsons

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

9:35 a.m. – Prancer Returns

11:40 a.m. – Home Alone 3

1:50 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:05 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

7:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

7:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 8:50 p.m. – Home Alone

11:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Dec. 5

7 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:05 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:05 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:10 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone

9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

Dec. 6

7 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

11:00 a.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

1:10 p.m. – Home Alone

3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Dec. 7

7 a.m. – Stealing Christmas

11 a.m. – Home Alone

1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m. – Jingle All the Way

6:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

Dec. 8

7 a.m. – Snow

11 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

1 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

3 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

5 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. – The Simpsons

Dec. 9

7 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. – Snowglobe

Dec. 10

7 a.m. – Call Me Claus

9 a.m. – Family Guy

12 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2:35 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 a.m. – Family Guy

Dec. 11

7 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:35 a.m. – The Star (2017)

11:40 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

1:10 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m. – Toy Story

5:10 p.m. – Toy Story 2

7:15 p.m. – Toy Story 3

9:45 p.m. – Toy Story 4

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

Dec. 12

7 a.m. – The Star (2017)

9 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

11 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist

Dec.13

7 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. – Family Guy

Dec. 14

7 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m. – Love Actually

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. – Office Christmas Party – Freeform Premiere

12 a.m. – The Night Before

Dec. 15

7 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11 a.m. – Office Christmas Party

1:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 a.m. – Family Guy

Dec. 16

7 a.m. – Black Nativity

10:30 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

1 p.m. – Almost Christmas

3:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. – The Simpsons

Dec.17

7 a.m. – Family Guy

9 a.m. – Love Actually

12 p.m. – Home Alone

2:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Dec.18

7:35 a.m. – Love Actually

10:45 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:20 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Dec. 19

7 a.m. – The Middle

7:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m. – Home Alone

10:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Dec. 20

7 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Home Alone

1 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Dec. 21

7 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

4 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. – Family Guy

Dec. 22

7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

9:30 a.m. – Love the Coopers

12 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

2:05 p.m. – Home Alone

4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Dec. 23

7 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m. – The Star (2017)

4:05 p.m. – Home Alone

6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

Dec. 24

7 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m. – The Star (2017)

1 p.m. – Home Alone

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12 a.m. – Family Guy

Dec. 25