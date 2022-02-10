There is no other show that I enjoy quite as much as Friends. The episodes never fail to make me laugh (no matter how many times I’ve seen them) and, while I always love a good laugh, there is also no shortage of sentimental moments and Friends quotes about love to perfectly balance out all of the comedy. Basically, this show has it all, and it doesn’t matter how long it’s been off the air, I still can’t get enough of it.

It’s certainly fair to argue that the central couple throughout the series was always Ross and Rachel, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of other amazing pairings over the years that left us with some fantastic Friends quotes about love. Obviously, we got to watch the amazing relationships between Monica and Chandler and Phoebe and Mike, but that just scratches the surface. Fans of the show will also remember love interests including Janice, David, Joshua, Emily, Tag, Kathy, Charlie, Richard, Gary, Janine, Mona, and so many more.

Given its 10-season run, it’s no wonder why there are so many wonderful Friends quotes about love because the characters had plenty of time to explore multiple relationships/ Here are some of the best ones.

1 “Or, you might get everything you’ve wanted since you were 15.” — Phoebe Ashley Ziegler / HBO Max After Ross and Rachel have their baby at the end of season 8, Phoebe doesn’t understand why the pair aren’t officially back together. Ross explains that the two of them are finally in a good place, and he doesn’t want to ruin it, especially with Emma in the picture now. Phoebe considers this but reminds him that he’s been in love with Rachel for most of his life.

2 “You’re not easygoing, but you’re passionate, and that’s good. And when you get upset about the little things, I think that I’m pretty good about making you feel better about that. And that’s good, too. So, they can say that you’re high-maintenance, but it’s okay because I like maintaining you.” — Chandler After Phoebe calls Monica high-maintenance, Monica demands Chandler show up to the coffee house and recite a script she had written about how she is, in fact, no such thing. Chandler screws up his lines, but comes in for the win with this quote that he totally improvised from the heart.

3 “We can have any future you want.” — Mike Mike and Phoebe broke up in season 9 because he didn’t ever want to get married again. The pair were heartbroken, but at the very end of the season, Mike showed up to declare his love for her and offer her any future she wanted — including marriage.

4 “I guess they weren’t as good friends as we are.” — Joey While this was by far my least favorite match throughout the series, when Rachel and Joey realized they could not find their groove as a couple they had to admit defeat and call it quits. As they processed the end of their relationship, Rachel couldn’t understand how Monica and Chandler could go from friends to in love so easily, and Joey decided it was because they weren’t as good friends as he and Rachel were.

5 “You’re over me? When were you... under me?” — Ross Some of the best Friends quotes about love came in the first two seasons when the “will they won’t they” game between Ross and Rachel was at its height. After Rachel drunk dials Ross and leaves a message telling him she’s over him, he steps back confused, and asks, “When were you under me?”

6 “Chandler, she wants you for the rest of her life. We look at you and we see you together, and it just it fits, you know? And you just know it's gonna last forever.” — Joey Chandler and Monica became a couple after a few too many drinks and a hookup in London, but as they were planning their wedding Chandler found out that Monica had originally made her way to his hotel room that night looking for Joey. He’s understandably upset upon hearing this news, but Joey makes it better with some of his best friend wisdom.

7 “Phoebe, you are so beautiful. You're so kind, you're so generous, you're so wonderfully weird. Every day with you is an adventure. I can't believe how lucky I am, and I can't wait to share my life with you forever.” — Mike Ashley Ziegler / HBO Max I don’t think cuter vows have ever been given. I absolutely love this line, especially when Mike tells Phoebe she’s “so wonderfully weird,” because it shows just how much he loves and accepts her.

8 “I gotta say, I know I divorce a lot of women, but I never thought I’d be divorcing you.” — Ross After Ross and Rachel have a few too many drinks in Vegas and get married, they have to get divorced. Ross’ divorce history is a running joke in the series, and even though he’s laughing at himself a little here, he’s also admitting that he still has some love for Rachel.

9 “I guess we just keep dancing.” — Richard Look, Chandler and Monica are one the best couples of the series, but her relationship with Richard was also very sweet. At the end of season two, the pair split because they want different things in life, and instead of facing the situation, Richard proposes they ignore the inevitable for a little while longer and, instead, just keep dancing.

10 “Phoebe. You're an amazing woman, and the time we spent apart was unbearable.” — David While I love that Phoebe ultimately ended up with Mike, David is the only other character that I think she also would have been happy with. Every time they’d reunite when he came back from Russia, it was so sweet because he always said things like this.

11 “My wife's an incredible woman. She's loving and devoted and caring. And don't tell her I said this, but the woman's always right... I love my wife more than anything in this world. And I... it kills me that I can't give her a baby... I really want a kid. And when that day finally comes, I'll learn how to be a good dad. But my wife... she's already there. She's a mother... without a baby” — Chandler Chandler delivers this speech to a pregnant woman who he’s begging to change her mind about picking him and Monica as her baby’s adoptive parents. There are a handful of Friends quotes about love that Chandler delivers well, but this one is among the best.

12 “It’s always been you, Rach.” — Ross Ross delivers this quote early on in the series, well before he and Rachel are ever “on a break.” Though, it’s definitely a line that still speaks true up until the very last episode.

13 “That's Rachel. She used to live here. Might as well be honest with you. We love her. But we can't have her. I really miss her.” — Joey During season 8, Joey develops a crush on Rachel that ultimately turns into a one-sided love. So, to cheer him up, Phoebe arranges for Joey to spend a day with a sweet pup, and instead of the dog lifting his spirits, Joey confesses his love to it and leaves it feeling depressed (but trust me, it’s actually a lot funnier than it sounds).

14 “Yeah, I know. I know he does. But I have to tell him how I feel. He deserves to have all the information then he can make an informed decision.” — Rachel At the end of season 4, Ross is in London about to marry Emily and Rachel realizes how much she still loves him. At the last minute, she decides to fly out to London to make sure he has “all the information” before he says “I do”. Thankfully, she decides against confessing her love, but that doesn’t stop Ross from saying her name at the altar instead of Emily’s.

15 “The only thing that matters is that you, you make me happier than I ever thought I could be. And if you let me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you feel the same way. Monica, will you marry me?” — Chandler Ashley Ziegler / HBO Max Chandler and Monica’s proposal scene is so sweet, and it starts out with Monica trying to propose to him. Eventually, through a lot of tears, Chandler gives her this speech and pops the question, to which she obviously says yes.

16 “Phoebe, it's okay that you feel this way. I mean, it is soon, and there's a lot of things we don't know about each other. I just figured everything I know about you, I really like. And things I don't know, I'll get to learn in a place with both our names on the mailbox.” — Gary Gary and Phoebe’s relationship was short-lived, but it was really cute while it lasted. Even though they hadn’t been together very long, Gary wanted to move in with her, and when she hesitated he explained why he wanted to live with her — in a seriously adorable way.

17 “What do you say I go over there and tell her how much I like her? No, no, it'll be good. I can tell her how much I've been thinking of her. That I haven't stopped thinking about her since the moment we met. That I'm so fantastically over the top, want-to-slit-my-own-throat in love with her that for every minute of every hour of every day I can't believe my own damn bad luck that you met her first!” — Chandler Another meaningful relationship, even if it wasn’t endgame, was Chandler and Kathy. Unfortunately, Joey met Kathy first and Chandler had to sit there and watch his best friend be with the woman he was falling in love with. So, when Joey told Chandler he needed to be nicer to Kathy, Chandler gave this passionate response.

18 “I don't love you because you're organized. I love you in spite of that.” — Chandler Love is all about accepting someone for who they are, flaws and all, right? This is clearly how Chandler feels about Monica’s very, very organized ways.

19 “I got off the plane.” — Rachel In the series finale, Ross and Rachel realize they’re still in love with each other, but Rachel is on a plane headed for France. In a message on Ross’ machine, Rachel can be heard begging the flight attendant to let her off the plane, and Ross keeps asking “did she get off the plane?!” before Rachel appears at the door and says, “I got off the plane.”

20 “See? He’s her lobster!” — Phoebe Ashley Ziegler / HBO Max This is probably the most famous of all Friends quotes about love. When Rachel and Ross finally kiss and get together, Phoebe declares them each other’s lobsters, which (as she explained earlier) means they’re meant for each other.

For a show that’s full of one-liners and cheesy sitcom tropes, there are also so many sweet moments and quotes about love sprinkled throughout the series. Could it be any more perfect?