These 20 'Friends' Memes Are Here For You

I belong to that cliche (or is it cheugy now?) group of millennials who can’t get enough of the show Friends. I’ve seen every episode hundreds of times and the jokes never cease to make me laugh, so it’s no surprise that Friends memes do the same. I honestly can’t think of anything more entertaining.

Back in 2004, when the last new episode of Friends aired, I was in high school and as much as I enjoyed the show then, it wasn’t until adulthood that the show became more and more relatable. While, no, I’ve never had a pet monkey, starred in a soap opera, or allegedly made out with Ralph Lauren (or Kenny the copy guy), I have supported my friends through divorce and infertility, survived real heartbreak, and wondered what the heck I was doing in life more often than not. The show just hits differently as an adult.

Now, thanks to the wonderful people who spend their free time making memes, some of the show’s best scenes have become relatable in all-new, hilarious, ways. “We were on a break” has all new meaning, Chandler’s bubble bath after a long hard day has a totally different vibe, and Bernie Sanders in his mittens makes for a perfect seventh cast member. So, if you could use a good laugh, here are some of the funniest Friends memes out there.

Adulting Is Hard I know I’m not the only one who can relate to this, right? This is essentially how I feel whenever I realize that I have to unload the dishwasher again. Why haven’t we come up with a better system for this yet?

What Are The Kids Doing? There is a sweet spot when your kids are playing. Too loud means they’re fighting or destroying something. A little noisy usually means they’re playing and having fun. Quiet, though, that means they are plotting something and you need to get in there ASAP.

Lyrical Accuracy Is Overrated Look, you can either be on key or know all of the words. You can’t do both. Unless you’re Britney Spears or Beyonce, of course.

Are You Team Smoothie Or Team Coffee? I, for one, am a Rachel. I hate getting out of my PJs and coffee is basically the only thing that gets me through life. Kudos to all of you Monicas out there, though. Your early workouts and breakfast smoothies are truly admirable.

Good For You Oh, your toddler can recite a whole sonnet? That’s cool. Mine just mastered the art of pulling her shorts and diaper off before she falls asleep every night. But please, tell me more.

Pretty Much Did you have a really long day and have no energy to make dinner? Order pizza. The kids are hungry at the community pool? Order pizza. Need some comfort? Pizza. Seriously, pizza is the answer to so many of life’s problems.

So Relatable I’m actually really glad this meme was created because it totally normalized my behavior. Look, thank you for sending me a message, but responding to you and having a full-on conversation requires time whereas taking a photo or video of my kid in the moment and then posting it right away does not. I will respond to you, though... eventually.

Some Moments Should Remain In The Past There is nothing quite as cringe-y as opening your Facebook memories and seeing pictures and statuses you posted back in college. Why, oh why did I think it was a good idea to share an entire album of photos from a single night out with my friends? And just who did I think cared to read my super dramatic Taylor Swift quote status update?

It’s Just So Fun To Pop Look, I don’t care who you are, what you do for a living, or what your status is in life, if you come across bubble wrap and don't even have the slightest urge to start popping it, then you’re more mature than I’ll ever be. I’m pretty certain that even when I’m 90, in a nursing home, and my fingers ache from arthritis, I’ll still manage to pop a few bubbles.

Perfect Crossover Have you ever seen anything more iconic? The fountain. The couch. The gang. The mittens. I want to print this meme out and frame it.

No, Thanks Some people really love romance, others really, really do not. So, if you aren’t a fan and love is in the air you’ve got to protect yourself somehow. Honestly, Rachel’s solution to this problem is pretty genius.

In This Case, Ross Has A Point When it comes to this argument on the show, I am totally team Rachel. However, in this situation, Ross is totally right. Monday rolls around way too fast, and it’s a bummer every time. Respect the break, Monday.

Recovery Would Have Been Much Quicker With Ross There Look, I know this was a big issue back when it happened, but we can all agree it was kind of funny too, right? Now, add in Ross’ “pivot” and it’s downright hilarious. I can just hear the people working on it responding like Chandler, “shut up, shut up, shut uuuup.”

True Friendship Book clubs? Nah. Group workouts? Hard pass. Dinner (and drinks) out? Yes, please. This is pretty much perfect for describing my friendships.

2020 Was The Beef In The Trifle Remember back on New Year’s Eve 2019, when we thought 2020 was going to be the best year ever? We were apparently too focused on the jam and homemade custard to see the layer of beef sauteed with peas and onions. But, hey, at least we got to end the year with a little whipped cream on top, right?

The Good Times Never last Usually, I have this attitude when a minor inconvenience comes my way. My phone charger cord ripped, I spilled something on my shirt, or my kids dump out a bowl of goldfish crackers and stomp all over them. I tend to be a little dramatic.

When Your Kid Tries To Eat Your Fries Look, kid, I got you your own Happy Meal and even gave you the option to swap out your apple slices for extra fries. You said no. You do not get to start stealing my fries because you regret your decision. Well, unless you’re willing to trade your cool toy for them.

Sweet, Sweet Friday I especially feel this way on Tuesdays. I’ve already worked one day this week and now you expect me to work four more? It’s absurd.

Every. Single. Time. Not to brag but I can also slip quotes into everyday conversations. So, basically, you could say I’m the whole package. Now, where is my offer letter?