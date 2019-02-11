It’s been almost 15 years since the Friends finale, but it’s one of those timeless sitcoms that’s still good for a rewatch every couple of months. Some of the memorable moments include the time Ross needed help moving a new couch into his apartment (PIVOT) or any of the Thanksgiving episodes. But since the beginning, they’ve done well in paying homage to most holidays, including Valentine’s Day. And there are some Friends Valentine’s Day episodes that prove the love struggle is as timeless as the show itself.

Your first instinct might be to embark on a Valentine’s Day movie marathon, but there’s something less intimidating about watching a marathon of the best Valentine’s Day episodes of Friends since you already know you’re going to love them.

I’ll admit that I’m not wild about the first couple of seasons of Friends, if only because of how obviously dated they are. But the characters were funny and had great chemistry from the start and the early Valentine’s Day episodes show that. They also prove that while the show might be old enough to rent a car now, the relationship troubles some of the characters faced early on are just as real today.

The One With The Candy Hearts Giphy Everyone has a terrible Valentine’s Day in this Season 1 episode. Ross and his date end up at the same restaurant as Carol, his ex-wife. Then, Joey sets Chandler up on a date with none other than Janice. And Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe spend the evening burning effigies of their exes.

The One With The Birthing Video Giphy During an epic misunderstanding, Chandler watches a birth video, thinking it’s a pornographic tape from Monica for Valentine’s Day. Elsewhere, Joey mourns his relationship that never was with Rachel and Phoebe tries to cheer him up with a dog, who also gets down in the dumps.

The One With Unagi Giphy When Monica and Chandler agree to give each other homemade Valentine’s Day gifts, they both screw the pooch. Monica gives him a poorly made sock puppet, while he gives her a mixtape that Janice once made for him, unbeknownst to the both of them until her nasal voice comes out over the speakers.

The One Where Ross And Rachel Take A Break Giphy This one might not have been an official Valentine’s Day episode during Season 3, but it aired the day before Valentine’s Day that year and deserves a special shout out. It takes place after Rachel and Ross agree to take a break from their relationship and ends with Ross cheating. Or not, depending on how you look at it. But it began the series-long debate of whether or not Ross and Rachel were, in fact, on a break.

The One With Phoebe’s Wedding Giphy Phoebe’s wedding also gets a special mention because it aired right around Valentine’s Day and it shows Phoebe’s romantic wedding in the snow. A lot of chaos leads up to their nuptials, including almost everything going wrong with their initial plans, but in the end, it works out for them.