The Best Memes & Moments From The 2024 Golden Globes That'll Give Parents A Chuckle

The Golden Globes are kind of the best of the best when it comes to awards shows simply because of the meeting of the two worlds, television and movies. Also, let’s be honest, they serve alcohol so there always comes a point in the evening when people start getting real loosey-goosey. Perhaps especially those parents in the room who got all dressed up for a night out and might be ready to cut loose a little. Hob-knob with their celebrity pals and enjoy themselves. Which, as you’ll see with this collection of hilarious memes from the Golden Globes, they did in spades.

This year’s Golden Globes saw a real cross-section of winning movies and television series, from Oppenheimer to Barbie to Killers of the Flower Moon to Beef and Succession. Comedian Jo Koy hosted the Golden Globes in 2024, where he talked about things like the hilariously long Oppenheimer, The Color Purple, actors taking Ozempic, and other topical moments from last year on film.

Beyond Koy’s monologue, there were plenty of moments in the audience that were worth catching. And memes worth making.

When a girl dad wants a selfie with Taylor Swift.

Dad of three daughters Bill Hader became a meme when he was caught taking a duck face selfie with none other than Taylor Swift herself. And you know he immediately texted that photo to his daughters with some goofy message like, “Look it’s me and my new BFF” or something.

When your wife is just that proud of you.

Cillian Murphy took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer, and his wife was so proud of him that she gave him a big lipstick kiss on his nose. Which he left there during his acceptance speech because he’s just that kind of husband.

When the ladies get caught spilling the tea.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were just two gals hanging out and probably spilling some delicious tea at the Golden Globes when they got caught on camera. While there has been some speculation on Twitter about what they were saying, we prefer to leave them to their fun gossip. Because what’s better than sharing a little private drink of tea at a big gala event?

When you need to brag just a little.

Kieran Culkin has been acting since he was a very little boy (remember him as Fuller the bed-wetter in Home Alone?), so it was a big deal for him to win a Golden Globe for his role in HBO’s Succession. A big enough deal that he couldn’t stop himself from saying to fellow nominee Pedro Pascal, “Suck it Pedro!” in his acceptance speech. He needed a fun little brag, and Pascal was fine with it so it’s all good.

When two moms find each other on a night out.

Emma Stone and Emily Blunt, both moms, could barely contain themselves when they saw each other at the Golden Globes, and we totally get it.

When your “mom” shows up out of nowhere to kiss you.

Amanda Seyfried was posing for photos on the red carpet when Meryl Streep, aka her mom in Mamma Mia, showed up out of nowhere to kiss her on the cheek. She couldn’t handle it, and neither could we.

When someone points out your work husband is kind of hot.

The Bear’s Ayo Edibiri was shown a photo of her co-star Jeremy Allen White in his Calvin Klein underwear ad, and she did not love it. In fact, she blanched and looked away, reminding the interviewer, “He’s my co-worker.” Because no one wants to deal with their work husband in their underwear. Boundaries, people.

When you’re a dad with bad knees and there are “too many stairs.”

Paul Giamatti won a Golden Globe for his incredible performance in The Holdovers, and he was the epitome of a curmudgeonly dad when his first words were, “Too many stairs! My knees are shot!”

When the night out better be worth your while.

Jennifer Lawrence is a mom who made it clear that her efforts to go out for the night better be worth it. When the camera panned to her as the nominees for Best Supporting Female Actor were announced, she mouthed “If I don’t win, I’m leaving!”. And why not?

When you get mom’s seal of approval and you can’t take it.

Ryan Gosling looked borderline bashful when Meryl Streep, who is basically everyone’s cool and loving mom, gave him a sweet pat on the cheek. Which is basically like being touched by the hand of God.

When you’re an introvert at a party and you find your person.

Ben Affleck never really looks like he loves being at these awards events, so it was a truly joyful moment for him when he spotted his old pal Matt Damon sitting a table with his wife. Finally, he could hunker down and relax. We love that for them.