American Horror Story star Gabby Sidibe recently announced that she is pregnant and is expecting twins with her husband Brandon Frankel. And now that she is in the early stages of her pregnancy, Sidibe is updating her followers on how she’s doing. Which is, as so many of us who have experienced pregnancy will remember, just feeling exhausted all the time.

Sidibe first announced that she’s pregnant with a sweet Instagram post featuring her husband, entertainment marketer Brandon Frankel, with his hands on her baby bump. “I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of,” she captioned a carousel of photos that saw her and Frankel, who she married in 2021, shopping for double strollers and baby items. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

The Empire star did not share her due date, or the sex of her twins when she announced her pregnancy, but she did take to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday to let fans know how she was feeling at this stage of her pregnancy.

“Reached the point in the pregnancy where I can’t keep my eyes open and can fully fall asleep during an ultrasound,” she wrote, and social media users absolutely related to that feeling.

Extreme fatigue tends to be most common in the first trimester as your hormones change and adapt to being pregnant, but can continue on throughout your pregnancy. Yes, many women experience a second trimester burst of energy, but it doesn’t happen for everyone. And many of Sidibe’s followers were empathizing with her about her exhaustion.

One social media user noted that this sleepy feeling is only going to get stronger, “Soon you will fall asleep trying to eat cereal after only being awake 30 minutes. It’s a wild ride and you have to find a giggle every now and then.”

Another person pointed out that she might want to sleep as much as possible before the babies arrive. “Get all the sleep you can now. Lol. Them late nights gonna get y’all later friend! Congrats, & Godspeed to you & B!”

As Gabby Sidibe’s pregnancy progresses, we’ll hopefully get more updates on her twins. Unless she’s too tired to post, which we totally understand.