Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Are Launching A Skin Care Line For Babies Of Color

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are getting into the baby skin care business. The couple announced this week that they have created a baby and diaper line, specifically for Black and brown children, called PROUDLY.

“We’re so excited to officially announce our new baby company, Proudly. As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity and inclusion,” the retired Miami Heat legend and Being Mary Jane actress said in a joint statement reported to BuzzFeed. “With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.”

The couple also announced their new business ventures on their respective Twitter accounts. “Excited to announce @ProudlyCo... the first truly diverse, representative baby products company founded by #TheWades Excited to share this clean, sustainable baby care brand made specifically for babies and children of color,” Wade tweeted Tuesday.

PROUDLY is a collaborative effort between Union and Wade, former vice director of Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Pamela Cholankeril and dermatologist, Dr. Naana Boakye, according to The Grio.

“It is imperative that skin care brands take into account the structural and functional differences in melanated skin prior to formulating skin care products,” Boakye said in a statement to The Grio. “If not, the ingredients in the products can cause skin irritation, hyperpigmentation, or possibly exacerbate an existing condition. In formulating each and every Proudly product we have taken into account each ingredient that would help maintain the wellness and health of the skin barrier.”

While exact details about the products have yet to be announced, PROUDLY will launch later this year on the company’s website with a national rollout in 2022.

PROUDLY is one of many joint business ventures for the couple. Earlier this year, for example, they authored a children's book together, inspired by their daughter, Kavvia, called Shady Baby. And Union is also the founder of her own hair care line called Flawless. So this is not their first rodeo.

As for PROUDLY, Union wrote on Twitter that the company is “truly diverse and representative and couldn’t be prouder about it.”