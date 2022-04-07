10 Parenting Lessons From Gilmore Girls That Have Stayed With Us

Entertainment
Lorelai was a young mom but she knew her stuff.
Netflix
Lorelai Gilmore of the iconic series Gilmore Girls became a mom at 16. She was young, single, living in a new town. And yet she has become the gold standard for motherhood. Fierce, loyal, fallible. We can all learn so much from Lorelai. And yes, Emily too.
Lorelai and Rory are friends. Yes, it can get complicated when setting boundaries (like when Rory didn’t want to go to Chilton), but ultimately what matters is for your kids to know you like them more than anybody.