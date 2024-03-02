It can be difficult to keep count of how many movies, cartoons, books, and more have been created about Godzilla and King Kong. The two monsters who have been fascinating viewers with their somewhat complicated relationship to humankind and, let’s face it, each other for decades. Well, it looks like we’ll be going even more in depth into Godzilla and King Kong’s situationship in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which we are obviously excited to see. Whether or not we’ll be seeing it with our kids, who might want to see two monsters getting into mischief together, is the real question right now. Here’s what parents need to know.

What is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire about?

King Kong, billed as the protector of humans in this latest addition to the monster-verse in what feels like revisionist history, is forced to team up with Godzilla, protector of the environment, against a new enemy that frightens them both. This time around, the two must put aside their past differences and all of the times they tried to kill each other in an effort to stop this colossal threat to everyone’s existence coming from deep within the planet.

Even the trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is super violent.

If you’ve been wondering if your kids will be okay to watch Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, just watch the trailer on YouTube and find out. Right from jump, there is a whole lot of violence and, perhaps more difficult for children, it’s incredibly foreboding. Especially for young Jia (Kaylee Hottle), who is the only human who can hear the threatening sounds coming from the inner planet. These new threats, which appear to be a bunch of very angry apes, are ready for war. And guess who is ready to fight them? Godzilla and King Kong, both of whom are fans of tearing off the limbs of their opponent. So no, not really a kid-friendly movie.

What is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rated?

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is rated PG-13 for creature violence and action, and this age feels appropriate. Not just for the aforementioned violence but also because of the mature subject matter and complicated story, which might prove too difficult for little kids to follow. Especially if they don’t know all the lore.

When does Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire premiere?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is coming to theaters across the country on March 29.