Golden Bachelor Fans Have Strong Feelings About Sandra Missing Her Daughter's Wedding

If you’re going to be a contestant on any of The Bachelor shows, you need to be able and willing to put your life on hold for many, many weeks. And sometimes that means missing your family’s big life moments. On The Golden Bachelor, Sandra Mason skipped, many would argue, a pretty huge one. The 75-year-old contestant from Doraville, Georgia revealed to the 71-year-old Golden Bachelor himself, Gerry Turner, in this week’s episode that she missed her daughter’s wedding to be on the show and fans had mixed feelings about her decision.

During a one-on-one conversation, Gerry tells Sandra that he heard through the grapevine that she’d be missing her daughter’s wedding to be on The Golden Bachelor. “Someone told me that you have a daughter getting married today,” he said. “Don’t you think you need to tell me about that a little bit?”

Sandra explained that she had discussed missing the wedding with her daughter “early on” and had gotten her daughter’s blessing to find love on the reality show. “She said, ‘Mom, I’ve got my guy. I want you to go get yours,’ ” the retired executive assistant said, to which Gerry responded, “I feel very flattered, but that’s a big event. That’s a big event.” The two then FaceTimed with Sandra’s daughter and her new husband to congratulate them on their wedding day.

Gerry surprised Sandra with a FaceTime call to her daughter on her wedding day, which she missed to be on The Golden Bachelor. ABC/John Fleenor

While Sandra and the newlyweds all appeared to be content with the mother-of-the-bride’s absence at the wedding, fans were pretty shocked that she made such a big sacrifice to be on the show.

“Sorry did Sandra say that she’s here on this silly television program instead of being at her daughter’s wedding??????” @BachelorBob_ wrote on X.

“Yeahhhhh not cool Sandra. No one thinks this is cool,” @BrittAlexiss added.

“I’m sorry Sandra’s MISSING HER DAUGHTER’S WEDDING FOR THIS??? #GoldenBachelor Love her but I would be lividdddd as the daughter,” @thelweiss wrote on X.

Others shared memes to express their confusion.

Some, however, were quick to defend Sandra’s dedication.

Sandra did end up getting a rose from Gerry on Week 4, so it may have all been worth it. But if she doesn’t fare so well at upcoming rose ceremonies, we all know what she’ll say, right? “F*ckkkkkkkk.”