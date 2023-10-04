Gerry Turner is making history as the oldest man to go on a quest to find love with one of 25 women on the ABC hit franchise The Bachelor. He is the Golden Bachelor at 71 years old, and he is already charming fans as he looks for the woman with whom he plans to spend his “sunset years.” It’s something he certainly didn’t expect to happen, especially since his life was on a very different path before he lost his wife and the mother of his children in 2017. Here’s what else you need to know about Gerry’s family.

Gerry married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1972.

Gerry Turner was living his best life with his wife and high school sweetheart Toni, who he married in 1974, before she passed away suddenly from a bacterial infection in 2017. Six years later, Gerry is still coming to terms with that loss. “I’m not gonna lie, it was a long, slow process to get to the point where I could talk about (Toni) without, becoming completely emotional,” he told USA Today, noting that he had “some concerns” about becoming the first Golden Bachelor at first when he thought about how Toni might feel. “But I was reminded of all the conversations that we had, that when one of us passed we wanted and hoped the other one, the survivor, would go through the process of grieving, but still find happiness in life.”

His oldest daughter Jenny Young is 49.

Retired restaurateur Gerry welcomed his oldest daughter Jenny with wife Toni in 1974, according to Distractify, and now lives in Holt, Michigan with her husband Jon Young and two daughters.

His daughter Angie Warner works in pharmaceuticals.

Jenny’s younger sister Angie is vice president of sales at Assessments 24x7, according to her LinkedIn profile, and lives in Indiana. She, like her older sister and her two nieces, have been fully supportive of Gerry’s quest to find love in his sunset years, saying in a teaser clip for the new series that her dad “is so kind, and he has so much to give. He just deserves to find that in somebody else.”

His granddaughters Charlee and Peyton are ready to help him date in 2023.

Jenny’s two daughters, 16-year-old Charlee and her younger sister Peyton, are both on hand to give their grandfather tips on dating in the 21st century. Like how to text properly, for instance. Charlee told Gerry, per People, that he needed to brush up on his texting style, saying, “I think it starts with your texting. You need to upgrade, don’t start with dear ‘her name.’”

He promised his daughters and granddaughters he would not to kiss anyone on the first night — and failed.

Gerry’s daughters and granddaughters are ready for him to find love again, but asked him to take things slow the first night on The Golden Bachelor. Specifically, not to kiss any of the women on the first night. During an interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Gerry said he was a “little” nervous about the physical elements on the show, but it seems those nerves passed quickly. “I promised my daughters and granddaughters that I would not kiss anyone on the first night,” he said. “I failed. I mean I just flat a** failed.”

“The other part of it is that as the dates wore on I just had so much affection for the women, they were so supportive of each other,” he added. “And it’s was like I was so proud of my generation, quite honestly. I just wanted to hug and kiss each one of them.”

Gerry Turner should do just fine on The Golden Bachelor, which premiered on Sept. 28 and airs weekly on Thursdays on ABC. He’s pretty accustomed to being surrounded by women.