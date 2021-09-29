Rebel Girls Just Released A New Book With 100 Stories Of Inspiring Black Women

Rebel Girls is celebrating #BlackGirlMagic with 100 inspiring stories of Black women. The multi-platform brand has released a new book, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic, that features real-life stories of barrier-breaking Black women from around the world.

“Rebel Girls is proud to bring the Black Girl Magic hashtag to life through authentic storytelling of inspiring innovators, creators, leaders, and champions,” Lilly Workneh, head of digital content at Rebel Girl and an editor of the new book with #BlackGirlMagic creator CaShawn Thompson, said in a press release. “100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic is designed to acknowledge, applaud and amplify the incredible stories of Black women and girls from the past and present; and to celebrate Black Girl Magic around the world. Because if she can see it, she can be it.”

Stories Of Legends Are Featured In The Book

Among the 100 stories shared are personal accounts from poet laureate Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka. What’s more, stories of late legends such as guitar pioneer and singer, Rosetta Tharpe, as well as journalist and co-founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Ida B. Wells are also featured.

100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic was illustrated by 60 Black women and non-binary artists. Readers will also have access to engaging bonus activities as well as a space to write and illustrate their own #BlackGirlMagic stories.

You Can Buy The Book Right Now

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic was released on Sept. 28. and is available to purchase on the Rebel Girls website and local bookstores for $35.

There is also an audiobook version narrated by a cast of Black women such as Tony Award-nominated actress Montego Glover; The Handmaid’s Tale actress, Samira Wiley; television personality, Garcelle Beauvais, Lovie Simone and others. The audiobook is available for purchase on Audible, Kobo and the Rebel Girls, Dream On app available in the Apple App Store.

The #BlackGirlMagic Movement Was Started By A Mom

Thompson, a mother of two, created the #BlackGirlMagic movement to encourage Black women worldwide to celebrate themselves and each other. “Black Girls Are Magic became wildly popular in 2013 after CaShawn began using the phrase online (which was later shortened to the hashtag #BlackGirlMagic) to uplift and praise the accomplishments, beauty and other amazing qualities of Black women,” Thompson’s website explains.

The movement has proven to be so popular and influential that Feb. 15 was coined National Black Girl Magic Day in 2019.

Rebel Girls Has Been Inspiring Girls Since 2016

Rebel Girls describes itself as a “multi-platform empowerment brand dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident global generation of girls through content, experiences, products, and community.” The media company notes on its site that it has sold over 7 million books and 14 million podcast downloads.

Thompson said she is pleased with how her hashtag has impacted Black women globally and is excited about the partnership with Rebel Girls for it to grow even more. “I’m so proud that Rebel Girls has used their platform to create a tangible representation of what the original Black Girl Magic hashtag means to me,” Thompson said in a press release, “and what it can inspire for Black girls everywhere.”