Greta Lee is receiving rave reviews for her role in the A24 drama Past Lives, where she plays a woman who reunites with her childhood best friend after leaving Seoul 24 years earlier. The movie sees Lee in a very different role from some of her more familiar, quirky characters in shows like The Morning Show, Girls, and Russian Doll. The movie still doesn’t really capture who Lee is in her own personal life; a mom of two boys who is all about her family. Here’s what else you need to know about Lee’s husband and kids.

She has been married to writer Russ Armstrong since 2014.

Lee has been married to screenwriter Russ Armstrong, best known for his work on The Daily Show, Patriot Act, and Master of None, since September 2014. While Lee herself eschews social media, Armstrong’s very first photo on Instagram back in 2014 was a picture of his wife out for a hike. How sweet is that?

Lee makes sure her two sons do chores.

In May, Lee spoke to Yahoo! Lifestyle about her life at home with Armstrong and their two sons, and the couple are all about getting their kids to help out around the house. “Our 4-year-old, at the end of every meal, busses his own plates,” she told the outlet. “There’s a lot of watering of the garden that happens. They each have their watering cans. It’s important for us to have them participate in domestic life, in keeping things running in the house, and not assuming that everything's just going to be done for them.”

Son Apollo was born in 2016.

The couple welcomed their first son, Apollo, in August 2016. Armstrong shared a sweet photo of their baby boy with the message, “Greta and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Apollo Joosung Armstrong. He was born on Korean Liberation Day, August 15th, 2016 at 12:30 pm, 8 lbs 10 ounces and 48.5 cm, healthy and screaming. Love this guy.”

Son Raphael was born in 2019.

In April 2015, little Apollo became a big brother when his mom gave birth to son Raphael Joobaek. And he could not have looked more excited.

Her husband feels like he “won the lottery” by raising kids with Greta Lee.

In a 2019 Mother’s Day post, Armstrong wrote a sweet message to his wife and mother of his two sons. “Raising kids with a partner is a gamble. When you start dating someone in your 20s you’re generally not considering whether they can whip up a rocket out of a cardboard boxes. No parent is perfect, or very good, at first. I’m not. But I feel like I hit the lottery with you.”

It sounds like they hit the lottery together.