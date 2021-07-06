The Sweet Way Gwen Stefani Included Her Children In Her Vera Wang Wedding Dress

After five years together, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially tied the knot. From the sunset to the bride’s gown, it was a gorgeous ceremony. Not only was it picturesque, but Stefani’s spectacular wedding dress also included sweet nods to her three kids.

Stefani, who shares three sons — 15-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma, and 7-year-old Apollo — with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, wore two gorgeous Vera Wang dresses on Sunday when she married Shelton and included a few special family touches. First, as designer Vera Wang shared on Instagram, her chapel length veil featured the names of her three boys alongside her own and Shelton’s, while she had two love birds and three baby love birds sewn into the embroidered crystal and sequin foliage around the waist of her gown. The five members of their newly blended family all represented in a way that was subtle and beautiful.

“The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil,” Wang shared on Instagram. She added in a separate post, “The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen's children.”

“July 3 2021 dreams do come true!” Stefani captioned a series of photos of her wedding shared on Instagram on Sunday.

Gwen Stefani included her sons in her wedding dress.

While details of their private ceremony have not been released, the singer’s sons were always expected to play a large part in their mom’s wedding. “Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married,” a source close to the couple told People. “They can't wait to stand by their sides.”

Shelton, too, made sure to include Stefani’s sons in an important moment of their relationship; his proposal. “The only thing I had planned was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there,” Shelton explained in a December interview with Bobby Bones, “I didn't want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that's what I did.”

Stefani’s representation of her sons alongside Shelton and herself on her wedding dress was more than just a sweet fashion moment. It was an anchoring of sorts. A reminder that they are now a family of five. And perhaps that they are all in this together.