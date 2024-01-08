Halle Bailey is officially a mom to her own little guppy. The Little Mermaid star announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., who’s known professionally as DDG, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Halo. The announcement also included a little wink to all the pregnancy rumors going around in recent months.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨,” the 23-year-old actress and singer captioned a photo of the new parents holding their baby’s hand, who is wearing a gold bracelet with his name engraved on it.

“The world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” the new mom added.

With that little wink and laugh, Bailey is most likely referring to the many pregnancy rumors fans had been circulating about her on social media, including that they believed she had a “pregnancy nose.” Fed up with strangers on the internet commenting on her appearance, Bailey responded to that one and told folks to leave her alone. “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” she said in a video response to a fan comment. “You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Beyond her son’s name, Bailey did not share any other details about her newborn son. DDG also shared an announcement on Instagram over the weekend. “my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo,” the 26-year-old rapper captioned a similar photo of his baby’s tiny hand.

While Bailey and DDG mostly keep their relationship out of the public eye, speculation that they were an item began back in January 2022. Three months later, they confirmed their relationship status in a sweet TikTok video of them singing together. In a 2022 interview with British Vogue, Bailey said she was “experiencing deep love for the first time in my life” with DDG.

While Bailey hasn’t said much yet about new motherhood, DDG shared a few thoughts about being a new dad in a candid vlog, revealing that their baby boy was born about a month ago. “It’s a blessing and I love him so much I don’t even ... I barely know him, he barely knows me, we barely know each other, but I just love him so much and it’s just a different type of feeling,” he said.

The new dad also proudly said that his son is “very handsome,” fatherhood hit him with a “new maturity,” and he actually doesn’t mind changing diapers. “I was scared of changing diapers,” DDG said. “He be doodling a lot and I change his diaper and it’s fun. It’s like a video game at this point.”